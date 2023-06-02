‘Giyani: Land of Blood’ actress Zinhle Mavasa suffers stroke two months after giving birth

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

The month of June seems to be the coldest in Mavasa’s life, not for the same reasons as South Africans, but her life has took a turn for the worst this month. It was only last year in June that she lost her 17-month-old son and then she was involved in a car crash that left her vehicle written-off the next day.

It’s June again and Mavasa’s life has took a bad turn, as she is reported to have lost her ability to speak, read and write due to a stroke attack. Phil Mphela broke the news of her stroke on his Twitter account, but The Citizen is yet to receive confirmation from the channel or the show’s producers.

Just received news that Actress and Giyani Land Of Blood star, Zinhle Hamalani Mavasa, has suffered a stroke attack, which left resulted in her ability to speak, write & read impaired.



The mother to a 2-month old baby's family asks for prayers as she recovers❤️



Get well, 👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZJesaJpX5A— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) June 1, 2023

June juju

Speaking to Drum magazine last year about her late son Kanana, the actress said: “He was born with a lung disease, but I thought he would live longer. I had faith I would see him go to high school and university, but God had other plans,” she shared with the publication.

“I was coming from my place in Braamfontein and ready to get onto the Golden highway off-ramp. The robot was open for me and an H1 came and hit me on the driver’s side,” said Mavasa detailing her car crash.

“I really don’t know what is happening. It’s completely damaged. I am lucky to be alive to tell the tale. I just want to focus on burying my son,” she said at the time.

Zinhle Mavasa’s newborn son

Mavasa, who portrays the character of Matimba on SABC 2’s Giyani: Land of Blood recently gave birth to a baby boy. It was just a few weeks ago that she wrote a touching message to the newborn on her Instagram.

“Finding the words to express how I feel about you is not easy, especially when sleep-deprived from our late night feeds together, sore from giving birth to you and shocked from the overwhelming emotion of getting to know you these past few days. But let me try,” she wrote.

“Let me try to tell you just how perfect you are, how I could spend every second smelling your baby scent, touching your tiny feet, and stroking your fragile face. Let me tell you how every time I look at you, my heart aches with happiness, how the little things in life that mattered last week don’t mean a thing to me anymore,” she wrote in the post.

