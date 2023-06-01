‘Skeem Saam’ – Hungani Ndlovu replaces Cornet Mamabolo as Tbose

By Lineo Lesemane

Former Scandal! star Hungani Ndlovu has joined the popular SABC 1 youth soapie, Skeem Saam, as the new Thabo ‘Tbose’ Maputla.

He replaces Cornet Mamabolo who left the show in 2021, to focus on his business ventures. The show has announced its decision to recast the character and rope Hungani in.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on Twitter, and many people have since shared their excitement to have Hungani on the show.

He also revealed that the show has been renewed for the 12th season, set to premiere next month, on 3 July.

“Hungani Ndlovu joins Skeem Saam. The character of Thabo ‘Tbose’ Maputla has been recast and will now be played by actor and dancer, Hungani Ndlovu. The role was previously played by Cornet Mamabolo,” Phil tweeted.

Hungani has played a couple of roles in films and TV shows, including Bandile on HEKS, Romeo Medupe on Scandal! and Soldier Babyface in a short film called Because You’re Black, just to mention a few.

I love Hungani, it’s going to be lit🔥🔥— Modipadi  (@Modipadi_W) June 1, 2023

ALSO READ: Mpoomy Ledwaba, Hungani Ndlovu and more tapped for 2022’s YouTube Black Voices Fund

More new faces on Skeem Saam

Another new face that the viewers will get to see in the new season of Skeem Saam is the talented Mthetheleli ‘Tazz’ Nginda, who will make his first appearance on 14 July.

The model and actor will be playing the character of Sisanda Qhubeka, “a charming marketing strategist, who subtly stirs trouble that leaves the Maphosa kingdom divided,” according to Phil.

Other roles

Tazz is popularly known for several characters that he has portrayed on TV, like his lead role on SABC 1’s hit series called Intsika. Set in the Eastern Cape, Intsika was a 26-part series that follows a young man’s journey to manhood and corruption in society.

Speaking about his role to Sowetan Live, Tazz said: “I play Ndoda, who is from a village called Zithuthe in Eastern Cape. He grew up in the village and later moved to Joburg, where he studied and became a chartered accountant. Life is good for Ndoda, but he is a self-centered man who thinks everything revolves around him”.

He has also starred in Soul City, Zone 14, Generations, The Lovers and Tshisa.

CASTING NEWS:



Tazz Nginda joins Skeem Saam



Tazz Nginda will play Sisanda Qhubeka — a charming marketing strategist, who subtly stirs trouble that leaves the Maphosa kingdom divided.



Look out for Tazz from the 14th July 2023. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/kGZeIpgPVR— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) June 1, 2023

NOW READ: What to expect in new local reality TV show ‘Mommy Club’