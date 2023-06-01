Case against driver postponed after crash where 5 children died

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

A man who was driving the bakkie involved in a car crash in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday morning appeared in court on Thursday. The accident led to the deaths of five school children.

The children were between the ages of seven and 11. They were travelling in the bakkie on the way to school.

Two other children were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The driver, 56-year-old Mninikhaya Mvuli, appeared at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

Bail hearing

Mvuli told the court that he intends to apply for bail. His case was postponed until Monday, 5 June 2023, for a bail application hearing.

The state will oppose his bail application.

Mvuli has been charged with five counts of culpable homicide and one count of reckless driving.

Accident

The accident occurred when the driver reportedly lost control of the bakkie and hit a traffic light, resulting in the children being thrown off the back of the vehicle.

The bakkie also rolled multiple times.

During Mvuli’s court appearance, it emerged that he has a previous conviction for rape, dating back to 1992.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more details about the rape conviction are expected to be revealed at the bail hearing on Monday.

Vehicle not registered for scholar transport

After the accident on Tuesday, Western Cape transport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the bakkie that was transporting the children was not registered as a Western Cape Education Department pupil transport vehicle.

“I am outraged by this accident involving a vehicle transporting learners illegally, resulting in these tragic and avoidable deaths. How many more children must we lose on our roads before the transportation of these precious lives is taken seriously by those driving the vehicles?” said Mackenzie.

