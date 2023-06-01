What to expect in new local reality TV show ‘Mommy Club’

By Lineo Lesemane

Mommy Club is a new local reality TV show set to premiere on Showmax later this month, on 27 June.

Starring on the show is the former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Mpumi Mops, Nunurai, Ratile Mabitsela and Tshego Manche.

The show also features 13 nannies who help the five Jozi momfluencers as they navigate the challenges of parenting and the cutthroat world of “it moms”.

The idea for the show

Mommy Club’s executive producer, Zinzi Velelo Alak, said the show was inspired by her own experiences of motherhood. Zinzi is also a producer for Showmax’s hit reality series’ This Body Works For Me and the true-crime anthology Imibuzo.

“After I had my child, I saw mommies who also just had children, but they seemed to have it all together, better than I ever did, so that sparked my interest, and I wondered if they were in some sort of ‘Mommy Club’,” she said.

Zinzi said she hopes that the show will show women that being a mom does not have to stop your life.

“You can still be glamorous, loving, young, ambitious, and all things fabulous. Kids are an addition to your life; there is you before kids, and there will be you after kids, so it is very important not to neglect yourself and your dreams.

“We chose these mommies because they are all fabulous, hard-working black women who have it all. Of course, these ‘it moms’ don’t do it alone. Between the five ladies, they have 15 children – and 13 nannies. Shopping at the Diamond Walk, having a social life, and drinking the most expensive champagne wouldn’t be possible otherwise,” She said.

Mommy Club’s first episode

The first episode will see some of the cast members meeting for the first time at a R250 000 first birthday party.

The show’s teaser trailer which has already attracted thousands of views on YouTube, shows that more drama will unfold on the show.

Fans have also shared their excitement on social media. Many said they are looking forward to seeing Mpumi Mops again on their screens.

