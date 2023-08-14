How to enter for ‘Boer soek ‘n vrou’ season 16

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Finding love isn’t always as easy as the movies and romance novels depicts it to be and while there are plenty of dating apps doing the rounds, they often leave you disappointed at the type of person lurking online.

So if you are going to put yourself out there on Tinder, you might as well take the leap and enter a reality television show that has a proven track record of helping South Africans find love.

Many South African farmers have found the loves of their lives since 2008 – all thanks to Boer soek ’n vrou.

ALSO READ: New Princess Diana documentary airing on SABC 3 on Monday

The producers of Boer Soek ‘n Vrou are aware of at least 25 success stories of farmers who found their way down the aisle after participating in the series.

During the 15th season of the series aired earlier this year on kykNET (DStv channel 144) three of the top five farmers found love.

Love is blossoming for Louis B, while Hennie and Eloïse, as well as Francois and Vanessa, are engaged. That’s not all. Francois and Vanessa recently became the proud parents of a beautiful little boy.

‘Chance of finding love’

Boer soek ’n vrou presenter Marciel Hopkins, who will be presenting the series for a fourth time says the reality television show is a wonderful platform to get to meet and to know people.

“I’m encouraging anyone to be brave and to enter for their chance of finding love,” Hopkins said in a statement.

She added that the past 15 seasons have already shown how people’s lives can be changed when they meet the right person to tackle their lives together.

“For me, the success of the series lies partly in the fact that it offers enough time for participants to get to know each other better. It is important when making plans for their future.

“In all my heart I believe Boer soek ’n vrou has the potential to let love blossom. It makes my work wonderful and exciting.”

How to enter

kykNET is on the lookout for a fresh harvest of farmers or farm managers, male or female, who wants to be part of the 16th season of Boer soek ’n vrou.

Go to www.kyknet.tv to enter online or to download an entry form;

Call: 079 614 2229

Send an email to: boer@wolflightsa.com

Important information

Entries must be accompanied by recent photographs and copies of valid South African identity documents.

You must be single and older than 21 to enter.

Entries must reach the producers before midnight on 7 September 2023.

The top 10 farmers for the 16th season will be revealed during a special broadcast on 29 October on kykNET. Potential partners will then be able to write letters to the farmers.

The 16th series will be aired as per usual on kykNET at 20:00 from 11 July 2024.

NOW READ: ‘A miracle’ – Rachel Kolisi on Siya’s recovery as Boks depart for Rugby World Cup