How to Ruin Christmas dominates this year’s SAFTAs nominations list

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Nominees for this year’s South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) were announced this morning and Netflix’s How to Ruin Christmas leads the pack with a number of nods.

How to Ruin Christmas S3 has been nominated in 11 of the 12 categories, including Best TV Comedy, Best Achievement in Scriptwriting and Directing.

Media personality Thando Thabethe, who features in the series, is nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy alongside Simoné Pretorius from Hotel Season 5 and Julia Anastasopoulos of Tali’s Joburg Diary.

How to Ruin Christmas stars the late actress Busi Lurayi, who was surprisingly not nominated. Instead, co-star Denis Zima got the nod in the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

“The NFVF is encouraged by the confidence the SA film and television industry is showing to the SAFTAs,” The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF)’s acting CEO Thobela Mayinje said in a statement.

“The high number of entries speaks volumes about the growth of the SA film and television industry, with new productions making part of the nominees list as well. It is also exciting that this year, industry peers will again be able to interact and celebrate each other in person.”

Notable nominees

The Best Presenter category which is open to public vote is a heated one. Cart Blanche’s MacFarlane Moleli will come up against Noot vir Noot’s Emo Adams, Katlego Maboe for his work on Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars and Lorna Maseko among the long list.

Another hotly contested category is the Best Soapie/Telenovela which pits kykNET’s Binnelanders, Arendsvlei against the likes of Generations Legacy, Skeem Saam, Muvhango and House of Zwide in the list that include 21 South African soapies and telenovelas.

Thabethe also scored a nomination in the Best Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of a maid in Housekeepers S3.

While the controversial documentary, Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star, which tries to detail the murder of goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was also nominated in the Best Made for TV Documentary category. DJ Zinhle’s The Unexpected Season is nominated in the Best Structured Soapie Reality Show alongside Young Famous and African S1 and Uthando Nes’thembu.

