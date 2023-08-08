‘I don’t know what part Kelly Khumalo played in scuffle’: Madlala tells Senzo Meyiwa trial

By Molefe Seeletsa

Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala says he doesn’t know whether singer Kelly Khumalo was involved in a scuffle on the day the former Bafana Bafana captain was shot.

Madlala was cross-examined by the defence in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The state witness was one of six people in the Vosloorus home belonging to Kelly’s mother when Meyiwa was shot on 26 October 2014.

Kelly’s younger sister, Zandile Khumalo, their mother Ntombi Gladness Khumalo, Longwe Twala, and another of Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi Thwala were present in the house during an alleged botched robbery.

‘I wasn’t completely sober’

Lawyer for accused number one Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and accused number two Bongani Ntanzi, Advocate Sipho Ramosepele followed Madlala’s sequence of events, probing smaller details as he went along.

Madlala said he didn’t see who killed Meyiwa, nor did he know how many cellphones were taken on the fateful day.

“I do not recall any money taken being taken. It appears there wasn’t anything valuable taken in the house,” he told the court.

Quizzed, Madlala said he “wasn’t completely sober, but was neither drunk” during the alleged altercation.

The witness insisted the first intruder, who had dreadlocks, had a firearm in his right hand.

“He was in possession of a firearm. [He held it] in a pointing form, but not pointing at any person in particular,” he told the court.

Ramosepele: “Would I be correct to say the two suspects who entered the house were strangers to you?”

Madlala: “Yes, those were unknown people to me.”

On Monday, the witness identified Ntanzi as the second intruder, however, he was sure whether the suspects had a weapon.

Ramosepele: “Mthokozisi Thwala said he saw a knife, did you see it?”

Madlala: “No I did not observe the knife. Whatever Mthokosizi said is what he observed.”

Ramosepele: “Which identifying features did you notice of the second suspect?”

Madlala: “The first thing is as I walked into this courtroom, I saw this person and I knew I had seen him before and I asked myself, where have I seen this person before. I also remembered him by how his beard was actually trimmed. And further that he was tall in physique.”

Ramosepele: “Accused number two instructs me that he never had beard like you say the second suspect had. Furthermore, he has kept a goatee that you see here in court from as long as he can remember.”

Madlala: “I don’t know what he is intending with that, it means I am insane.”

I will never go close to him

The advocate invited Madlala to approach Ntanzi in court so he can observe his features, but the witness refused.

“I will never go close to him. As he is seated there, he is actually my enemy. One thing these gentlemen here should know about me is I don’t care about them. I am not even afraid of them,” Madlala responded.

‘I don’t know what part she played’

Ramosepele then turned to the scuffle which allegedly ensued between the house occupants and the intruders.

Madlala testified Meyiwa had pinned the first intruder to the wall and later proceeded to wrestle with the second suspect.

Zandile hit the first intruder with Madlala’s crutches.

Ramosepele: “Zandile testified she came into kitchen to hit second suspect.”

Madlala: “That would be her version.”

Ramosepele: “Zandile also said she couldn’t reach the second suspect and you took the crutch to hit him

Madlala: “I do not remember taking a crutch and hitting this person. I hit him with a fist. That’s her evidence and I cannot change her statement.”

Asked whether Kelly was involved in the scuffle, Madlala said: “I don’t know what part she played. She will come and present her own evidence before this court.”

The witness had testified on Monday that Kelly sought refuge in one of the bedrooms after Longwe had ran out of the house.

