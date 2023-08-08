Meet the 5 judges for Miss South Africa 2023

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

R’Bonney Nola Gabriel, the current Miss Universe, will be one of the judges for Miss South Africa.

She’s joined by four well-known South Africans: Leandie du Randt, Thuso Mbedu, Devi Sankaree Govender, and Jo-Ann Strauss.

Gabriel, who is 29 years old and was previously Miss USA 2022, became the ninth beauty queen from the United States to become Miss Universe. She took the title from India’s Harnaaz Sandhu.

Meet the esteemed judges of Miss South Africa

Joining Gabriel on the panel of judges for Miss South Africa will be:

Leandie du Randt

Leandie du Randt. Picture: Supplied

Leandie du Randt is an actress, presenter, voice artist, model, author, and entrepreneur. She also took on the role of a judge on the TV series Crown Chasers.

2. Thuso Mbedu

Thuso Mbedu. Picture: Supplied

Actress Thuso Mbedu gained fame through the teen drama series Is’thunzi. Her remarkable performance earned her international Emmy nominations in 2017 and 2018.

In 2021, she shined in The Underground Railroad, winning an Independent Spirit Award for her outstanding role.

Last year, Mbedu also marked her entry into feature films, starring in The Woman King alongside Viola Davis, John Boyega, and former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi.

3. Devi Sankaree Govender

Devi Sankaree Govender. Picture: Supplied

Devi Sankaree Govender, a renowned figure in South African media and investigative TV journalist, returns as a judge this year.

With a notable presence on the judging panel in the previous year, Govender spent 18 years on Carte Blanche, earning a reputation for her fearless exposés on corruption and crime.

Currently, she serves as the Executive Producer and anchor of The Devi Show, which airs on both eTV and eNCA.

4. Jo-Ann Strauss

Jo-Ann Strauss. Picture: Supplied

Jo-Ann Strauss, a media entrepreneur, global speaker, and board member of several companies, previously held the title of Miss South Africa.

In 2001, she represented South Africa in both the Miss Universe and Miss World pageants.

What judges are looking for in a winner

Leandie du Randt is searching for the woman who exudes confidence as soon as she enters a room.

“I am looking for the woman that has that Miss South Africa feel to her when she walks into the room. Someone who must be able to be the best version of herself at all times, and someone who is memorable, has a presence and a purpose in her heart to serve and lead the country in being the best it can be,” said Du Randt.

Devi Sankaree Govender also shared her criteria for selecting a winner.

“I will be looking for the one that has intelligence, frankness, boldness and a strong drive to bring about social change, as well as agility and a sharp sense of humour,” said Devi.

The winner of Miss South Africa 2023 will receive rewards and sponsorships valued at over R3 million.

Meet Top 7 finalists competing for the crown

These are the Top 7 finalists in the race for the crown:

Anke Rothmann (23) hailing from the Northern Cape, alongside Bryoni Govender (26) representing Gauteng.

Adding to the mix is Homba Mazaleni (23) from the Eastern Cape, while Jordan van der Vyver (27) brings her charisma from the Western Cape.

Also shining bright are Melissa Nayimuli (27) from the Eastern Cape, Nande Mabala (25) from the Western Cape, and Natasha Joubert (25) who hails from Gauteng.

Miss South Africa details

The Miss South Africa pageant is taking place on Sunday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria. It’s going to be a fantastic show with lots of entertainment. It’s also taking place during Women’s Month.

You can watch Miss South Africa 2023 live on SABC 3 at 6:30pm, or stream it on the Miss South Africa app.

If you want to watch it in person, you can book your tickets through Ticketpro.

