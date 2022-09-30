How to watch Celeb City 2: Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly go head-to-head

Citizen Reporter

Celeb City fanatics who are not able to attend the second instalment of the boxing match, Cassper vs Priddy Ugly in person can now do so in the comfort of their own homes.

The match features Refiloe Maele Phoolo, professionally known as Cassper Nyovest, and Ricardo “Priddy Ugly” Moloi, amongst other boxers.

The popular celebrity boxing exhibition will take place at the Sun Bet Arena in Tshwane this Saturday, 1 October, and is set to air exclusively on the pan-African sports broadcaster.

Where to watch Cassper vs Priddy Ugly

Fans across the continent will be able to tune into the event from 7.30pm on ESPN (DStv channel 218 and Starsat 248).

Cassper and Priddy Ugly will go head-to-head in the ring in a thrilling five rounds of boxing.

ESPN Africa is also the home of the ESPN Africa Boxing event series, showcasing the best and brightest stars and talents from across the continent.

The programme includes a 12-round SA Super Middleweight fight between Gauteng-based current champion Cowin Ray and Asemahle Wellem (Eastern Cape-based challenger), amongst others, as well as a live musical performance by popular singer and dancer Kamo Mphela.

“When boxing meets entertainment! At the end of the day, this is what it’s about. Promoting South African Boxing and merging it with music and entertainment,” Cassper wrote in his Instagram post.

The fight card for this event is as follows:

Main Event

● Main event, Celeb City fight (5 Rounds): Cassper Nyovest vs Priddy Ugly

● Co-main event, SA Super Middleweight (12 Rounds) Cowin Ray (8 – 0 – 0) vs Asemahle Wellem (3 – 0 – 0)

Under Card

● Junior Female Lightweight, 8 Rounds: Bukiwe Nonina (South Africa) vs. Cecelia Pitsani (Zimbabwe)

● Main Supporting Bout, Gauteng Bantamweight title (10 Rounds): Layten Gloss vs. Akani Sambo

● International Mini Flyweight (10 Rounds): Simphiwe Konkco (South Africa) vs. Garen Diagan (Philippines).

How to tune in:

ESPN: DStv 218 and Starsat 248

