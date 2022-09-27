‘A concert to remember’ – Somizi gears up for 50th birthday celebration

Lethabo Malatsi

South African media personality, Somizi Mhlongo “Somgaga” is set to kick start 2023 with a much anticipated jubilee to celebrate him turning half a century.

Taking to his personal Instagram account, the Idols SA judge shared, over the weekend, that he will be celebrating his 50th birthday and doesn’t want it to be “just an ordinary day” saying the celebration will be a concert to remember for years to come.

Somizi is expected to invite his industry friends, amongst others, including politicians and sports personnel. His jubilee will be celebrated at Sun City Resort, Super Bowl on 28 January 2023.

“Eish, I wanted to share this on Monday, but the excitement is too much to hold. So I’m turning 50 in December and there was no way it was going be just an ordinary day…. God has been and still is amazing to me and I want to celebrate in a big way. You guys have also played a huge role in my life and career and are still here with me moving forward.

“So I called all my friends in the arts industry (music, theatre, television, sports, and politics) to join me on stage on the 28th January 2023 @suncityresortsa Super Bowl in front of thousands of my supporters watching live. It’s going to be a concert to remember for years to come,” Somizi wrote on his Instagram.

Showbiz commemoration

However, that’s not the only thing the socialite will be commemorating.

With over four decades in showbiz, Somizi first gained prominence after he appeared on the musical and political film Sarafina! in 1992.

The Living the Dream with Somizi reality star then climbed up the ladder and built a name for himself.

“Also celebrating over four decades in showbiz – booking information and line up to be revealed soon. Stay tuned [and] thanks to @teboho_freflow_twala @rustyrocksevents for agreeing to partner with me. What a way to start a new year,” Somgaga concluded.

