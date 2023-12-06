‘I Blew It’ set to return for 6th season

Viewers say they want juicier stories on the new season.

One of Mzansi’s popular reality TV shows, I Blew It, is set for a massive return for a sixth season next year on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

The show, which has previously featured stars like the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns player Benedict Vilakazi, who blew his money on alcohol and women, will return on 28 January 2024 at 7.30pm.

In a statement, Mzansi Magic said I Blew It will air on Sundays instead of its traditional Tuesday slot, highlighting that this will give DStv Compact viewers an alternative way to wind down the weekend and gear up for the week ahead.

Fans want more on the new season of ‘I Blew It’

I Blew It viewers have reacted to the return of the show. A viewer wrote on X: “I have outgrown this show. They need to bring in juicier stories like the Tinder Swindler, for example, but the other way around where the swindler blows their scam money.”

Another one said: “The fact that it keeps getting renewed shows the lack of financial literacy amongst our people, and I hate that.”

The show explores the lives of ordinary people who’ve experienced extraordinary financial twists of fate.

It paints a picture of life’s unpredictability, from the exciting financial freedom to the harsh reality of losing all the fortune.

Previous seasons have seen people who hit the lotto jackpot and others received their Road Accident Fund money. They all share their stories of careless spending. The stories shared are relatable, sometimes humorous, shocking, but above all, educational.

Mzansi Magic encourages people who want to be part of the show to share their stories on info@behindthebest.co.za.

