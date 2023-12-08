Mzansi Magic announces new drama ‘Killer Front Page’

Mzansi Magic has announced a new drama, Killer Front Page, premiering next month.

The show tells the story of a journalist whose stale career takes an unexpected turn.

Director of Local Entertainment Channels at Multichoice, Shirley Adonisi, said their aim with the show is to bring more drama to the Sunday night line-up.

“With this series, we are delving into new spaces as far as productions are concerned, with the aim of not only entertaining but also setting trends,

“We hope that this will bring some more drama and intrigue to our Sunday night line-up and will be appreciated by our Mzansi audiences,” she added.

Who to expect on ‘Killer Front Page’

Starring on the show is Shaka iLembe star Lemogang Tsipa. Lemohang portrays the lead character of Sol Mojalefa Phiri, whose desperation for recognition makes him fabricate a front-page story.

His rivalry with colleague Black Gert, played by the Generations: The Legacy actor Emmanuel Gweva, and his clash with detective Sis Connie, played by the Sokhulu and Partners star Linda Sokhulu, deepens the drama, driving a suspenseful story.

Also starring on the show is the SAFTA-nominated actress and Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba.

Killer Front Page will debut on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on Sunday, 14 January at 8 pm. The drama will also be available on DStv Catch Up and DStv Stream anywhere.

“Follow the ups and downs of Sol, who, on the way to journalistic greatness, becomes involved in a web of lies, crime, and unexpected romance. The Sunday night spot keeps giving. Catch #KillerFrontPage come Sunday, 14 Jan at 20:00,” Mzansi Magic wrote on Instagram.

