An exclusive overnight stay inside the ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ house: I’d do it again

The overnight stay was all about giving the media, bloggers and celebrities a feel of what it’s like to be one of the housemates.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 premiere, I had the rare opportunity, along with fellow journalists, bloggers, and a few celebrities, to experience an overnight stay in the iconic house.

This wasn’t just a sneak peek into the house, but a full immersion into what it feels like to live under Biggie’s roof.

From the moment the blindfolds were removed, it felt as though I had stepped into an entirely new world. Yes, we were blindfolded for discretion and security purposes. Our phones were also taken away the moment we boarded the shuttle heading to the house.

Big Brother Mzansi house guests. Picture: Supplied

The revamped ‘Big Brother’ house

The house exuded the theme for this season, Umlilo – meaning “fire.”

The interiors were ablaze with vibrant colours, bold designs, and features that screamed drama and excitement.

From the chic bedrooms to the dazzling kitchen and the lush garden, every corner shouted Umlilo.

But it’s not just the stunning visuals that make the house special; it’s the atmosphere.

Being surrounded by cameras, the constant awareness of being watched, and the knowledge that every move could make or break your time in the house was exhilarating. Even for just one night, I felt the thrill of what it might be like to play the game.

Big Brother Mzansi house guests. The Citizen‘s Lineo Lesemane (Far right). Picture: Supplied

Why enter?

As I soaked in the experience, I couldn’t help but think about why anyone would want to be part of this high-stakes reality show.

Beyond the luxurious setting and the once-in-a-lifetime adventure, there’s the allure of winning the grand prize of R2 million.

Despite the money, Big Brother is about the challenge. It’s about testing your limits, building connections, and showing the world who you truly are.

“If u-Biggie enga hoster eyama celebrity, ngingangena nakanjani (If Biggie can host a celebrity edition, I would definitely enter),” said Gomora actress Sana Mchunu, aka Mzozozo, between laughs and loud chats in Biggie’s house.

Gomora actress Sana Mchunu inside the Big Brother Mzansi house. Picture: Supplied

Rhythm City star Ishmael Songo, who has tried his luck several times to be in Biggie’s house, said he would happily do it, given the chance.

“I am obsessed with the format. I am obsessed with the idea of having different characters in one house and having no connection with the outside world.

“I would definitely do it again if Biggie did a celebrity-only version of the show. It’s something that I’ve been thinking about a lot. Why doesn’t he do that? I know what celebrities can be like, but celebrities in one house!? That would be crazy.”

Big Brother Mzansi house guests. Picture: Supplied

My takeaway

Spending the night in the Big Brother house was a whirlwind of fun and excitement – so much so that it motivated me to consider entering the show myself!

The chance to be part of something so unique, to step out of my comfort zone, and potentially walk away with life-changing rewards is hard to resist.

And for those who dream of being part of the Big Brother family, all I can say is – GO FOR IT!

Big Brother Mzansi house. Picture: Supplied

