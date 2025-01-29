Wright Ngubeni to host new reality show ‘Umkhonto Ogwaza Ekhaya’

The show will premier next month, on 9 February.

Mzansi Magic is set to launch a new reality series, Umkhonto Ogwaza Ekhaya, hosted by TV personality Wright Ngubeni.

Premiering on Sunday, 9 February, the 13-episode show explores the lives of couples whose relationships challenge cultural and societal norms.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ngubeni said he is thrilled to be part of a show that addresses complex and sensitive topics.

“I’ve had the opportunity to host numerous shows in my career, each with different formats. However, when it comes to formats like this, I think it’s important to address sensitive topics such as incest (Umkhonto) in a respectful and educational way,” he said.

The series explores romantic relationships between individuals who are related by blood, whether as distant cousins, aunts, or uncles, and the emotional and controversial dynamics they bring.

Ngubeni said that he hopes the show will spark open dialogue and understanding.

“It’s important that viewers are encouraged to confront their own biases. I think the show has the potential to provide a platform for reflection, allowing viewers to think about their own beliefs and experiences.”

Ngubeni also added that he believes the series could reshape perceptions by presenting stories that challenge conventional views on relationships.

“Cultural narratives often define what is considered acceptable or taboo in relationships. While love is universal, its expression can differ widely across cultures.

“By presenting diverse perspectives, shows like Umkhonto Ogwaza Ekhaya have the potential to challenge established beliefs and encourage viewers to reassess their views on love and relationships.

“Such discussions can bring up important issues around consent, power dynamics, and familial bonds.”

ALSO READ: ‘I was misunderstood’ — Bonni Bee opens up after ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ eviction

Wright Ngubeni’s work beyond the screen

Outside of his television career, Ngubeni is a creative entrepreneur with a broad range of interests.

He said since 2010, he has been involved in producing and investing in feature films, both locally and internationally.

Ngubeni also advocates for youth development and mentorship within the entertainment industry.

“I believe in empowering the next generation by sharing my knowledge and experiences. Through mentorship programmes and workshops, I support young talent in navigating their careers in entertainment and beyond.

“This commitment to youth development is something I hold close to my heart, as I believe that nurturing talent today will shape the future of our industry,” he added.

NOW READ: ‘Home is where the heart is’: Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow soak up Cape Town