Sindi Dlathu joins ‘Isiphetho: Destiny’ as the show celebrates 100th episode

Sindi plays the character of Zanemvula...

Renowned actress Sindi Dlathu has officially joined the cast of e.tv’s popular drama series Isiphetho: Destiny.

Dlathu plays the character of Zanemvula, a manipulative and deceitful woman who is the mother of Buhle.

Zanemvula initially presents herself as a mother seeking to reconnect with her child. However, it soon becomes clear that she is a fugitive from Malawian law, having fled her past as the first wife of a cult leader.

‘Isiphetho: Destiny’ reaches monumental 100th episode

On Friday, Isiphetho: Destiny will reach a significant milestone, airing its 100th episode.

From Friday’s episode onwards, the series will transform, with a renewed focus on family dynamics and a clearer separation between heroes and villains, according to the channel.

Central to the unfolding drama is Justice, who, driven by years of grief and unanswered questions, relentlessly seeks the truth about his daughter’s death in a fire 15 years ago.

Holding Buhle, Mosa, Ntando, and Portia responsible for the tragedy, Justice resorts to drastic measures by kidnapping the four friends.

The tension escalates dramatically, culminating in a gunshot that leaves one character fighting for their life.

Adding to the intensity is the newly introduced character, Bheki, Connie’s fiancé and the father of Blondie’s child, played by the legendary Themba Ndaba.

Bheki carries a dark secret: he is responsible for the devastating fire 15 years ago that killed Justice’s daughter.

