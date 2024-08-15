Kidnapping on the rise in SA: Tips to avoid being abducted

Everyone is a target of being kidnapped, says criminologist Laurie Pieters - James. Here are tips to take to avoid being kidnapped.

Kidnappings have become a lucrative business for criminals in South Africa, causing anxiety for the public.

Speaking to The Citizen, Forensic Criminologist Laurie Pieters–James says the motive behind kidnappings is mostly financial.

“You need to understand that kidnapping is now becoming a monthly income sport,” she said.

51 kidnappings per day in SA

According to the South African Police Services’ (SAPS) Third Quarter Crime Statistics for 2023/2024, there has been an increase of 11% in kidnappings from 4 124 cases in December 2022 to 4 577 cases in December 2023.

This equates to approximately 51 kidnappings per day in South Africa.

Target: Wealth and emotional effect

Pieters-James warned that kidnappers often target and abduct people in areas where they are most vulnerable.

“If you’re human and alive today, you’re a target. The higher targets are people that are more wealthy or for emotional effect, they’ll take the woman or child.”

Kidnappers groom their targets on social media, get their trust and lure them out in public before taking them. Children are taken from school, by people who pretend to be relatives.

Tips on safety measures to take to avoid being taken:

Increase your situational awareness

Don’t use the same route every day

Be careful who you talk to and post on social media

Avoid making unnecessary enemies

Leave if an area feels out of place

Don’t be flashy

Minimise usage of phones in public

Make sure you have a getaway route when stopped.

Avoid being outside in the dark

Turning off your cell phone location – it is monitored by Google

Arrests of kidnapping suspects

Former police minister Bheki Cele announced during his third-quarter crime statistics speech that SAPS is actively identifying and arresting groups involved in kidnappings, particularly those making ransom demands.

“More than 300 suspects linked to these kidnappings have been arrested in the last two years,” said Cele.

On 1 August National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said he believes the anti-kidnapping units at national and provincial levels are making “inroads”, while he was at the scene where police members rescued a kidnapped businessman in Kempton Park.

