Boss babes behind the bar: Soweto’s ‘Shebeen Queens’ serve up drinks and drama

Showmax just released the first episode of Shebeen Queens, a reality series spotlighting the formidable women behind Soweto’s iconic shebeens: Alina’s Place, Big Mama’s Tavern, and Rams Tavern.

Starring powerhouse entrepreneurs Alina Sishange, Emily Thabang Leeuw (known as Big Mama), and Xoliswa Shwayimba, the show follows the queens as they juggle motherhood and business in the high-stakes, round-the-clock world of shebeens—a field historically dominated by men, but now brimming with liquor, laughter, and a whole lot of grit.

We caught up with Big Mama to delve deeper into this reality TV sensation.

Big Mama talks life, business, and ‘Shebeen Queens’

Who knows you best? My girls—my children know me inside out. We may argue, but we have a very open relationship.

Tell us about your childhood. I was quite the rebel in my teens. I dropped out in grade 7, but I grew up as a cheese girl, spoiled by my parents.

How many siblings do you have? There were six of us, but now it’s just me. The others have passed on.

What was your reaction to being cast in a reality show? I was shocked, sceptical, and almost said no, but the production team’s persistence and commitment won me over.

How did your family react? At first, they were stunned, but once the cameras started rolling, they were thrilled.

How has it been adjusting to life on camera? I adapted quickly, but being vulnerable and exposing every part of my life has been the toughest part.

What can viewers expect from you on Shebeen Queens? They’ll see the truth, plenty of cussing, and a whole lot of craziness.

Did you bring the drama or avoid it? I didn’t shy away—I served it up!

How long has Big Mama’s Tavern been in business? It’s been in the family for years. My mother ran it before she passed away. I officially secured the permits in 2004, so we’ve been going strong for nearly 20 years. I’m grooming my kids to take over one day and plan to open a bottle store here too.

How do you handle competition in your industry? The competition’s real, but my loyal customers and late hours give me an edge. I stay open until 2am, unlike my rivals who close at 10pm.

How has your business affected your relationship with your neighbours? It’s tense due to my late hours, but I don’t care. This business supports my loved ones, even if it means the police get called for noise complaints.

How was it meeting the other shebeen queens, Xoliswa and Alina? We’ve become a family. We love and check in on each other regularly.

What advice would you give aspiring shebeen owners? Patience is key. Your customers are your livelihood, so treat them like family, but know where to draw the line.

What keeps you motivated? This business is how I survive and feed my family. That’s what drives me through all the challenges.

Tell us about your partner. Siya is wild, and we have our ups and downs, but we’re solid. After 18 years together, I’m still extremely happy with him.

What’s the secret to a lasting relationship? Be his peace. I’ve learned that men don’t like to be constantly questioned or yelled at.

You’re engaged to Siya. Any wedding plans? We’ve been engaged for six years, but the pandemic delayed our plans. I still hope we’ll tie the knot soon.

Describe your dream wedding. I want a small, intimate ceremony. It’s long overdue, and it’s time we made it happen.

Siya’s known to be a ladies’ man. How have you dealt with infidelity? It’s tough. He disappears for weeks but always comes back. I’ve accepted that men cheat, and I’m not leaving my fiancé thinking I’ll find better elsewhere.

What’s been the funniest moment on set? One day, a customer confronted his wife for cheating—with my fiancé! It was tense, but we burst out laughing when he told my partner to keep the affair going if his wife kept coming onto him. We couldn’t stop laughing that day!

The first episode of Shebeen Queens, for which the TikTok promo has already racked up 1.7 million views, is now available on Showmax.

