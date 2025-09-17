‘It took a real toll on me’: Lebohang Lephatsoana on portraying Tumelo’s drug struggles in ‘Youngins’

The third and final season of the Showmax hit drama series will premiere this week.

Rising star Lebohang Lephatsoana has reflected on his journey playing fan-favourite character Tumelo Dibakwane on Youngins, ahead of the series’ final season.

Lephatsoana, who has been with the show since its debut, said portraying Tumelo not only launched his career but also gave him the opportunity to tell stories that resonate deeply with South African youth, particularly queer audiences.

“It’s been life-changing. Playing Tumelo has been an incredible journey, not just because of the story I get to tell, but because of how deeply it resonates with viewers.

A lot of young people, especially queer youth, look up to the characters we play. The experience has transformed my life. I still get goosebumps thinking about it. This was my first big break in the industry, and I’m grateful to be telling a story that matters.”

Lephatsoana said season 2’s drug addiction storyline was one of his toughest challenges yet.

“Playing Tumelo during his addiction arc took a real toll on me. It was emotionally and physically exhausting. Tumelo on drugs was functioning at a very high level, and I had to match that energy for weeks on end.

Going home to the Vaal and spending time with family grounded me so I wouldn’t lose myself in the role.”

More drama in ‘Youngins’ season finale

Lephatsoana added that viewers can expect even more drama in season 3, particularly in Tumelo’s turbulent relationship with Sefako.

“If viewers thought Tumelo and Sefako’s relationship hit rock bottom in season 3, brace yourselves! Things get even more chaotic this season.

“We’ve seen Tumelo struggle with insecurity and being an unsupportive partner, especially with Sefako still in the closet. But this time, it’s not just Tumelo at fault – Sefako plays a role too. In season 3, both are to blame for the turmoil in their relationship.”

The third and final season of the hit drama series will premiere on Friday, 19 September, on Showmax.

