‘Her story makes zero sense’: Mixed reactions as Pearl Thusi describes Thabo Bester encounter

Pearl Thusi’s appearance on Netflix’s Beauty and the Bester has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The three-part documentary, which explores the crimes of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his partner in crime, Nandipha Magudumana, was released after the court ruled against blocking the series last week.

Pearl Thusi’s encounter with Bester

In the series, which premiered on Friday, 12 September, Thusi recounts her encounter with Bester.

The actress and TV presenter said he first approached her via Facebook under the pretext of a TV hosting opportunity.

“He’s genuinely crazy. I don’t know what specifically drew him to me. Back then, Facebook was a big thing. That is how Thabo got hold of me,” Thusi said.

She also opened up about an incident when Bester allegedly pulled a knife on her during their car ride.

“After about 25 minutes of driving, he said, ‘Turn left here,’ and I realised it was a dead end. As I turned to look at him, he had already drawn the knife. My mind was racing, my adrenaline was pumping. I had never felt so stupid.”

Thusi said she tried to reason with him.

“I think I asked him, ‘Why are you doing this?’ and then he started a monologue about his life and how hard it had been. For me, as a young Christian woman, this was a huge opportunity to do the right thing, and I really believed I was about to help someone. I said, ‘Give your life to God or speak to my pastor,’ and at some point, he agreed. He sold his story to Pastor Gift as well.”

Social media reaction

Her story has divided viewers online. While some questioned Thusi’s account, others argued that it did not add up.

Here are a few reactions from X:

Beauty and the Bester:



If the 2 mins of Pearl Thusi is all we have – I do not think she should have featured. The story, was not strong or deep enough to give us a deeper picture of how Thabo Bester has scammed the industry.



They should added likes of Simz Ngema, etc.



It… pic.twitter.com/WFSWd0rD05 September 12, 2025

Pearl Thusi’s appearance in Beauty and the Bester is packed with drama, but it’s full of loopholes. She recounts a supposedly harrowing encounter with Thabo Bester, where what started as a gig turned into a car ride with a knife, and the only “rescue” came via her pastor. The… pic.twitter.com/zpuISySjkz — OnTheGround (@GroundMatters) September 16, 2025

Watching Beauty and the Bester and Pearl Thusi's story makes 0 sense. She gave this version to Netflix to hide whatever she was doing with Thabo Bester but it doesn't make sense. — Laz (@lazola_) September 13, 2025

I like Pearl Thusi so much but her story on Beauty and The Bester makes zero sense. From being harassed by a knife to giving someone a bible and praying together ??? pic.twitter.com/DnjsWX4Rlv — ツ Oriana (@Oriana_RSA) September 12, 2025

Thusi previously shared her experience in a police affidavit in 2012, where she revealed that she first met Bester in June 2011.

According to Sunday World, she also stated in the affidavit that she tried to help Bester.

“I drove slowly and began trying to negotiate with him. I asked him not to take my laptop because all my daughter’s photos were there. He surprisingly agreed. He promised not to hurt me and told me he had already taken my phones – a BlackBerry and an iPhone.

“I offered him help that would be better than stealing. I asked him why he didn’t build a better future. I offered him counselling at my church…”

