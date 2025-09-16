‘Her story makes zero sense’: Mixed reactions as Pearl Thusi describes Thabo Bester encounter

The documentary premiered on Friday, 12 September.
Pearl Thusi’s appearance on Netflix’s Beauty and the Bester has sparked mixed reactions on social media.
The three-part documentary, which explores the crimes of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his partner in crime, Nandipha Magudumana, was released after the court ruled against blocking the series last week.
Pearl Thusi’s encounter with Bester
In the series, which premiered on Friday, 12 September, Thusi recounts her encounter with Bester.
The actress and TV presenter said he first approached her via Facebook under the pretext of a TV hosting opportunity.
“He’s genuinely crazy. I don’t know what specifically drew him to me. Back then, Facebook was a big thing. That is how Thabo got hold of me,” Thusi said.
She also opened up about an incident when Bester allegedly pulled a knife on her during their car ride.
“After about 25 minutes of driving, he said, ‘Turn left here,’ and I realised it was a dead end. As I turned to look at him, he had already drawn the knife. My mind was racing, my adrenaline was pumping. I had never felt so stupid.”
Thusi said she tried to reason with him.
“I think I asked him, ‘Why are you doing this?’ and then he started a monologue about his life and how hard it had been. For me, as a young Christian woman, this was a huge opportunity to do the right thing, and I really believed I was about to help someone. I said, ‘Give your life to God or speak to my pastor,’ and at some point, he agreed. He sold his story to Pastor Gift as well.”
Social media reaction
Her story has divided viewers online. While some questioned Thusi’s account, others argued that it did not add up.
Thusi previously shared her experience in a police affidavit in 2012, where she revealed that she first met Bester in June 2011.
According to Sunday World, she also stated in the affidavit that she tried to help Bester.
“I drove slowly and began trying to negotiate with him. I asked him not to take my laptop because all my daughter’s photos were there. He surprisingly agreed. He promised not to hurt me and told me he had already taken my phones – a BlackBerry and an iPhone.
“I offered him help that would be better than stealing. I asked him why he didn’t build a better future. I offered him counselling at my church…”
