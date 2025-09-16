Mpho Molepo using performance art to fight bullying in schools

Through a play titled Phethogo, which means change or transformation, Molepo is fighting the scourge of bullying in schools.

It was the Mexican poet and activist Cesar Cruz who said that art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable.

Actor Mpho Molepo is tackling bullying and comforting victims of bullying through performance art in schools across Joburg south.

“Bullying is all over, in workplaces, some people think they are superior to others. Just last month, I was declared dead on social media by someone who hides behind the internet; that’s cyberbullying,” Molepo tells The Citizen.

Through a play titled Phethogo, which means “change” or “transformation”, Molepo is fighting the scourge of bullying in schools.

He himself was a victim of bullying at school in the early 1990s.

“My mother was a teacher, and I was bullied by older guys who got punished by my mother— bullied for being a teacher’s son. In 1991, I went to a coloured school. Back then, I was the only [black person] in my class; I’d be bullied for being the minority.”

Art’s impact

Through song and dance, he and his assembled cast engage the learners and provide them with valuable education.

The pupils actively participate by role-playing alongside the actors on stage, working to resolve the situations.

The tour, which started on 1 September, has been at a variety of schools and Molepo, who is popularly known for his roles as ‘Fats’ on Rhythm City, says the students have responded well to the play.

“The response has been humbling. At times, you just see tears rolling down your face as the creator of the piece. The process of writing a play is a lonely one,” shares the artist.

“You get caught up in your own world, fascinated by your own ideas, not knowing if the piece will work. And then you direct the work in rehearsal with your actors, and actually get to see the same work being performed and received well.”

The cast is made up of seasoned and youthful actors, including Mapula Mafole, Neo M. Matsunyane, Ishmauel Songo and Ngoasheng Kekana.

“Fortunately, I’ve worked with all the actors in the play before. I knew their strengths before we hit the rehearsal room. The process was just fun — to be a creative space together,” he says.

The play has been performed in both primary and secondary schools; however, they’ve had to focus more on the former.

“We saw many high schools in the first week, and we had to concentrate on lower grades, since the high school learners have started with their prelim exams,” says Molepo.

Impressing Gayton McKenzie

Their performance at Mid Ennerdale Primary on Monday coincided with Minister Gayton McKenzie’s visit to the school. McKenzie was at Mid Ennerdale Primary, handing over the two refurbished netball courts.

“…And when he was done, he came towards the cast, we were in our DSAC and MGE-branded T-shirts. He was excited to see us flying the flag high and addressing bullying in schools,” says Molepo.

The minister didn’t get a chance to watch the show as he was en route to another engagement.

Molepo said they’re pleading with corporates and government to fund them so that they may be able to reach more pupils.

“We’ve had delegates from the office of the education MEC coming out to see the production, and really loving what we do,” he says.

“It would be great to take the work to other provinces, since bullying is a crisis in all our schools lately,” he shares.

“Every time we read shocking headlines about the subject matter in our schools, and one starts to question if the play is covering all? Truth is, we can’t tell all stories; we can only imagine. This is the first leg of the Phetogo (Change) educational theatre project.”

This is seen as a pilot project, as it has only been to Johannesburg South schools.

“There are many schools that still haven’t seen this work. Soweto alone can keep us busy for months and months. Exporting the show to other provinces is definitely the ultimate goal.”

