‘I was supposed to be on this Love and Hip Hop SA sh**’ – Emtee

Love and Hip Hop SA kicked off this week and it seems as though regular TV viewers weren’t the only ones watching the show. Rapper Emtee also caught wind of the show and said he was supposed to be part of the show.

“Mane I was supposed to be on this love n hip hop SA sh**. Bang’gabhile,” he tweeted, stating that “they” did him dirty by not including him in the show’s cast.

Mane I was supposed to be on this love n hip hop SA shit. Bang’gabhile— IVANGELI (@emteerecords) February 28, 2023

Love and Hip Hop (styled as Love & Hip Hop) is a docu-soap franchise by Paramount’s VH1 that helps tell the tale of artists, producers and other creators striving for stardom in the rap game while trying to survive relationship and family struggles.

Love and Hip Hop SA is the first time the series goes international and MTV Africa promises to pull back the curtain on the lives of some of South Africa’s favourite Hip Hop artists with this version of the show.

“Known for showcasing Hip Hop stardom juggling their careers, relationships and family dynamics, the global Hip Hop reality show features some of the most prominent Hip Hop artists as they unveil the ins and outs of the music industry. This time, South African artists are in the spotlight.

“The local adaptation of the globally recognised reality show franchise will hold nothing back to bring the 411 on the latest in entertainment, and industry beef and drama,” promised MTV in a statement ahead of the show’s release.

The first episode of Love and Hip Hop SA aired on Monday, 27 February, much to the disappointment of viewers who felt the show was missing something.

The channel hosted an intimate viewing party at MTV Africa HQ in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The evening was MC’d by Paramount Culture Squad members, Shamiso Mosaka and Naledi ‘Leddi G’ Radebe, who hosted the show’s cast for panel discussions about why they chose to be part of the cast as well as what viewers can expect from the show.

The Love and Hip Hop SA cast is made up of names like of Da L.E.S, Fifi Cooper, Gigi Lamayne, J. Molley, Yanga and Money Badoo, to name a few.

I love spicy fifi , btw I missed her idk about y’all we happy about the fifi comeback ?#LoveAndHipHopSA #LAHHSA— everybodyluvsmaddie (@madddieMabaso) February 27, 2023

Although the show is about love, life and relationships in the Hip Hop world, beef is also an ever-present feature, brought to this season courtesy of Gigi Lamayne and Fifi Cooper whose beef goes as far back as 2014.

Sadly, their pair failed to convince enough people that there is any real animosity between them and many aren’t holding their breath that things will get any better.

Despite the lukewarm introduction, viewers have resolved to soldier on and see what the show has to offer for the next 12 weeks.

Lukewarm episode vandag but maybe they just getting warmed up for the season that lays ahead congrats to Gigi on her award 👏👏 #LoveAndHipHopSA pic.twitter.com/h246VV54Jb— Lehlogonolo Shadung (@f_shadung) February 27, 2023

Love and Hip Hop SA airs on MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) at 9.30pm CAT every Monday.

