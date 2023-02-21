Da L.E.S has three kids? 

Kaunda Selisho

If you ask anyone who is familiar with rapper Da L.E.S how many children the rapper has, the answer will most likely be “two”, however, the rapper and Love & Hip Hop South Africa star seems to have had another child right under his fans’ noses.

Speaking in an EPK video filmed ahead of the launch of Love & Hip Hop South Africa, the rapper made frequent references to his three children.

The first reference came in response to a question from producers about why people should tune into the show.

Da L.E.S (real name Leslie Jonathan Mampe) began by hailing the brand of Love and Hip Hop as a franchise, highlighting how it shows a different side to the industry. A side that is focused on love, relationships and family as opposed to the stereotypes of “popping” bottles and violence.



“Love & Hip Hop sheds light on love, relationships, family… I’m a father of three, you guys may be fortunate enough to see my kids… Not unless they pay me the cheque…” he said.

Later on, when asked what aspect of himself he’ll be sharing on the show, Da L.E.S said; “ah sh**, I’m not gonna show the kids. You’re just going to have to wait and see, you’re just going to have to tune in”.



Taking on a more serious tone, he said he is going to show audiences “bits and parts of his life”, adding that these will be the parts he is more comfortable with showing.

Da L.E.S’s children

The only children that fans know about are his two children with Aurea ‘Rea’ Alexander. The pair have two daughters named Madison and Mataya.

Rea’s second pregnancy was announced in August 2021, with a boudoir-themed photo shoot.

It is unclear who the third child is or when they were born. It also remains unclear whether or not Rea is the mother of the third child.

Love & Hip Hop SA is set to premiere on 27 February, on MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) at 9.30pm CAT.

Joining Da L.E.S on the cast are Fifi Cooper, Gigi Lamayne, J Molley, Money Badoo, DJ Speedsta, Yanga Chief, Shane Eagle and his girlfriend Nicole Swartz.

