‘My dad was a murderer’ – ‘Love and Hip Hop SA’ star J. Molley 

South African rappers are gearing up for their upcoming reality show stint on Love and Hip Hop SA and rappers are sharing a little bit more about themselves in the lead-up to the show’s first episode. The latest to share a bit about his past is rapper J Molley (real name Jesse Mollett).

“I grew up in a violent home, my dad was a murderer, my dad was violent so when I heard Hip Hop, it just resonated with me, it made me feel normal. You know, I loved 50 Cent, all that murder talk…” said the rapper while explaining why he fell in love with rap music and Hip Hop culture.

J. Molley added that it didn’t feel fake for him to feel drawn to Hip Hop because he felt drawn to the subject matter. He also explained that he loved the music because it made him “feel cool and fearless”.

He seemed to have been responding to social media questions about how a young man from his ethnic background could feel the way he feels about Hip Hop.

Why Love and Hip Hop?

J. Molley 'Love & Hip Hop SA' cast photo

J. Molley, 24, said he chose to appear on Love and Hip Hop SA because he has always wanted to be a reality star and have his life documented as there are so many misconceptions about him.

“I’m toxic… I’m so toxic bro, every ex I have has blocked me… So if people can document my toxicity, if that’s even a word, that would be dope. Just to share with other people, just to show – don’t do this stuff that this guy is doing.”

He has previously been linked to women like Khanya Mkangisa, 34, a former YoTV presenter who is ten years his senior and MTV Base Culture Squad member and TV presenter Shamiso Mosaka, 24.

He promised to show more of his struggle with his mental health on the show and volatile he believes this has made him.

J. Molley will be joining the likes of Da L.E.S, Fifi Cooper and Gigi Lamayne to name a few when Love and Hip Hop SA premieres on MTV Africa (DStv Channel 130) at 9.30pm CAT on Monday, 27 February.

Meet the ‘Love and Hip Hop SA’ cast

With the show, MTV will pull back the curtain on the lives of some of South Africa’s favourite Hip Hop artists.

“Known for showcasing Hip Hop stardom juggling their careers, relationships and family dynamics, the global Hip Hop reality show features some of the most prominent Hip Hop artists as they unveil the ins and outs of the music industry. This time, South African artists are in the spotlight.

“The local adaptation of the globally recognised reality show franchise will hold nothing back to bring the 411 on the latest in entertainment, and industry beef and drama,” promised MTV in a statement.

‘Love and Hip Hop SA’ cast

Leading the cast are:

Recording artist and record producer Da L.E.S aka ‘The North God’.

Award-winning Hip Hop star Gigi Lamayne.

Gigi Lamayne 'Love & Hip Hop SA' cast photo

Utatakho hit-maker Yanga Chief (previously signed to Da L.E.S’ record label F2D, leaving under questionable circumstances). He is no stranger to the MTV stable after ranking third on MTV Base Hottest MC list in 2019.

Adding some sizzle to the mix is Shane Eagle, who will not only give us a glimpse into how he became a South African Music Award winner for Best Hip Hop Album in 2018, but also some saucy secrets to maintaining a 12-year-long romance with artist and model Nicole ‘Nikki’ Swartz.

Mayo hitmaker, self-proclaimed “Hip Hop culturalist” and broadcaster DJ Speedsta and Motswako First Lady Fifi Cooper add their names to the reality star cast that will be part of the 13-episode tale of the cast’s love lives, personal struggles, industry goals, achievements as well as their deepest temptations.

Friends of the show

In addition to the SA Hip Hop superstars, Love and Hip Hop SA, will also feature sensational starlet Money Badoo and J. Molley’s girlfriend, Elana.

Money Badoo 'Love & Hip Hop SA' cast photo

What to expect from LHHSA

When asked what viewers should expect from the first ever Love and Hip Hop SA Gigi Lamayne said: “There’s a lot to look forward to. A highlight for me was confronting the Gigi Lamayne versus Fifi Cooper situation that has been looming for the longest time within South African Hip Hop when it comes to female rappers. Apart from that, I have been a staunch follower of the franchise for the longest time, and I always imagined myself to be on the show, so I am very excited for this experience”.

DA L.E.S said; “The current state of South African Hip Hop is beautiful, and this platform will really allow me to share my knowledge on the industry. We have a very rich African Hip Hop culture and I am looking forward to offering my space and showing the trials and tribulations I’ve been through in the industry. Love and Hip Hop SA is the best place to do it”.

“This is the most exciting front-row seat to the real lives of some of South Africa’s most talented Hip Hop stars making both local and international headlines. We are proud and excited to bring this global format to Africa.

“The Mzansi version of the popular Love and Hip Hop franchise will have viewers on the edge of their seats, and importantly become yet another Paramount Africa platform to export our talent internationally,” commented senior vice president and general manager, Paramount Africa and Lead, BET International, Monde Twala.

MTV also promises that executive producers Vuyisa Xaba and Lindiwe Magubane and director Mohube Rapodile from Idea Collective Productions will be rolling out the red carpet for the first episode, as DA L.E.S and Yanga individually prepare to host events that are both said to light up Johannesburg’s Summer in the first episode.

Additionally, viewers will get to see Gigi Lamayne and new starlet Money Badoo catch up for a “business talk” that reveals a lot about their careers.

Lastly, Love and Hip Hop SA brings the drama with the storyline of the troublesome trio of DJ Speedsta, Yanga and Da L.E.S finally being revealed.

