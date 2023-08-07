Shekhinah unmasked as Doughnut on ‘The Masked Singer SA’

Compiled by Asanda Asisipho Mbayimbayi

The panelists from The Masked Singer South Africa – J’Something, Somizi Mhlongo and Sithelo Shozi – were spot on in identifying the hidden performer behind the delightful Doughnut mask as singer-songwriter Shekhinah. However, the fourth member of the esteemed detective team, Skhumba Hlope, missed the mark by believing that Doughnut was Amanda Black.

Being part of the second group of disguised celebrities vying for a spot in the show’s Top 6, Doughnut couldn’t keep its identity concealed against the other remaining competitors – Tree, Elephant, Lollipop, Rhino, Fox, and Lion.

Clues uncover mystery of Doughnut’s identity

Although Shekhinah was mentioned a few times as a potential celeb in the Doughnut mystery, the latest performance and clues added to the confusion.

Ultimately, it was in the moments leading up to her unmasking that Doughnut’s admission of winning four SAMAs and a thorough examination of her case file allowed J’Something, Somizi, and Sithelo to unravel the enigma.

The detectives were enthusiastic about Doughnut’s vibrant rendition of Rihanna’s Pon de Replay, which she used to open the show. J’Something praised it as “fantastic” while Somizi exclaimed, “It was delectable, tender, sweet, and absolutely captivating”.

By piecing together the quirky Men in Black portrayal of Doughnut’s background, the four investigators deduced that she had graced magazine covers and was a decorated SAMA awardee.

Detectives’ suspicions revealed

At the start, Somizi considered Busiswa Gqulu, but the clues made him think of Shekhinah. The moment where the microphone was taken away in Doughnut’s story reminded Somizi of when Shekhinah was removed from Idols SA’s Top 6. She then went on to win a SAMA award.

Sithelo focused on the magazine covers mentioned. Shekhinah was on the covers of Glamour and Cosmopolitan, but this also applied to Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida. What helped Sithelo decide was that Shekhinah had won four SAMAs.

Skhumba had a different idea. He wondered if Doughnut might not have won a SAMA but instead presented the awards four times. This made Skhumba think about Amanda Black, Thandiswa Mazwai, and actress Sthandiwe Kgoroge as possibilities.

Mysteries deepen with clues and conflicting signals

Then, J’Something had a wild idea, aware that the show’s creators enjoy playing tricks. During the week when Boity Thulo joined the detective team, something unusual happened – Doughnut wasn’t on stage.

At this stage, the fan mail that came in either added confusion or supported the panel’s speculations. A fan’s message gave J’Something a clue that one of Doughnut’s “It girls” is a star from a reality show. Doughnut confirmed this by saying, “My close group of friends is genuine”.

Somizi changed his mind back to Busiswa because DJ Zinhle, an “It girl” who suddenly had a reality show, is Busiswa’s close friend. The fan mail detail also puzzled Sithelo, who settled on Miss SA Shudu.

The fan’s letter reinforced J’Something’s suspicion. He stuck with the idea of Boity, while Skhumba remained firm in his belief that Doughnut was Amanda Black.

Fate of Doughnut decided

After the detectives and the enthusiastic audience of superfans submitted their votes, Tree and Rhino advanced to the next round. When Elephant was also chosen, Skhumba expressed his disappointment over Doughnut’s fate.

Before making his final decision, J’Something carefully reviewed his notes from all the occasions when Doughnut had captivated them. In a previous instance, Doughnut had shared that a couple had saved her life, and a friend had launched her career. It suddenly clicked: Shekhinah was adopted, and her initial hit was “Take it back to the beach” alongside Kyle Deutsch.

Somizi and Sithelo agreed, considering the four SAMAs as well. Despite Doughnut performing a Rihanna song, which Skhumba linked to Shekhinah’s Hey, Mister, the comedian ultimately settled on Amanda Black.

Shekhinah’s reflection on the experience

Following Shekhinah being revealed, the detectives praised her for her entertaining and impressive performances. Skhumba was curious to know if she had enjoyed her time as Doughnut.

“Honestly, it felt like I was back in primary school. I had so much fun. It brought back that feeling of being in a theatre. Thanks for giving me that nostalgic experience,” said Shekhinah.

The Masked Singer South Africa airs on SABC 3 on Saturdays at 18:30 and on SABC 1 at 20:00. A repeat broadcast is also available on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 21:00.

