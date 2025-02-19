Midweek entertainment fix: Must-watch movies and TV shows this week

From TikTok drama to high-stakes romance, this week’s entertainment lineup is not to be missed.

Another week, another exciting lineup of TV shows and movies to catch up on.

From viral TikTok drama to crime-fuelled romance and reality TV chaos, this week is packed with must-watch entertainment.

Here are the must-watch movies and TV shows this week

Tiek Tok Boem! (Premiered 18 February) on Showmax

The documentary takes a deep dive into the world of Afrikaans TikTokers whose drama-filled lives have taken over the platform.

Featuring Amelda Claassens, BinLaken, Leigh Pasheka, and Tippex, this documentary explores their rise to fame, controversies, and the dark side of social media stardom.

Marmalade (Friday, 21 February at 21:00)

Joe Keery (Stranger Things) and Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) star in this high-stakes love story about a bank heist gone wrong.

As Baron recounts his whirlwind romance with Marmalade from behind bars, the truth about their criminal adventure unravels.

Catch Marmalade this Friday night at 21:00 on M-Net, channel 101.

Love Is Blind: Season 8 (Now streaming on Netflix)

The global dating experiment returns with a fresh batch of singles from Minneapolis, all hoping to find love without seeing each other.

You can binge-watch from the first episode of this season or catch the latest one to find out if the singles can form a real connection—or if blindfolded romance will backfire.

The Mommy Club: Season 3 (Now streaming on Showmax)

Luxury, motherhood, and drama collide as new and returning cast members navigate friendships, lavish lifestyles, and the challenges of parenting in the spotlight.

