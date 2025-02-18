Minki takes the reins: ‘Lamb Champs’ uncovers the heart of SA sheep farming

'Lamb Champs' takes you behind the scenes of sheep farming, where passion, tradition, and hard work shape every cut of meat.

In ‘Lamb Champs’, Minki van der Westhuizen meets the farmers putting South African lamb on the map. Picture: Supplied

Ever stood in front of a lamb-packed shelf, unsure what to pick? Every cut has a story of hard work, heritage, and passion.

Lamb Champs: Die hart en siel van skaapboerdery dives into these untold stories. This six-part documentary series follows Minki van der Westhuizen as she travels across the country to meet six dedicated sheep farmers.

Their journey led to the Lamb Champs competition in Pretoria in 2024, where South Africa’s top sheep farmer won R160 000 in prizes.

The Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) founded the Lamb Champs competition to promote the stories of family sheep farmers worldwide.

“We braai lamb when we have special people around us,” says Saai CEO Francois Rossouw. “It’s more than just a meal – it’s the scent of memories, family gathered around the fire, friends laughing while the embers glow. Sheep farming isn’t just business – it’s tradition.”

🥩Watch the trailer here:

🐑’Lamb Champs’: The grit and glory of sheep farming

Lamb Champs: Die hart en siel van skaapboerdery introduces viewers to six farmers. Some have worked the same land for generations; others are first-generation farmers renting land to build their dreams. Their backgrounds may differ, but they share pride and passion.

“This isn’t just an agricultural series. It’s a story of family, tradition, and heritage,” says Saai in a media statement. “It invites consumers to see where their meat comes from, reconnect with their food, and understand the true value of family farming.”

With soulful interviews, humour, and breathtaking cinematography, Lamb Champs: Die hart en siel van skaapboerdery offers more than just a behind-the-scenes look at lamb farming. It’s a story of resilient farmers pushing through challenges and families always finding a way.

*Lamb Champs: Die hart en siel van skaapboerdery starts on 16 March at 20:00 on kykNET (DStv channel 144) and will be available on DStv Stream and Catch Up.

