What to watch: Why Netflix’s Swapped is the kids’ movie adults need right now

It's a story packed with relevant life truths.

The hellish fuel price is doing a good thing. It’s inadvertently helping families spend more time together at home. And weekends are movie night time with the kids this winter. There’s a lot of great stuff to watch on streaming services, and Swapped on Netflix is one of the most awesome ‘everyone-can-watch’ animated adventure flicks around at the moment.

It’s no wonder it’s charted days after its release. My kids have watched it twice at home in the space of a week, and then at school it was shown again.

The movie is a fantasy adventure starring several incredible voices that already lend themselves to grown-up enjoyment. Cedric the Entertainer and Tracy Morgan (30 Rock), along with Michael B Jordan, have vocal nuance that’s irresistibly crunchy in its delivery. The voice-overs were done so well that you can close your eyes and see the narrative play out in your imagination.

My kids already watched it three times

But ok. So, Swapped is set in a place called The Valley, where hybrid plant species, crossed with animals, live. The story follows Ollie, a curious young Pookoo who dreams of understanding the other species living beyond his island, despite generations of fear and division that have, of course, sown mistrust amongst the creatures.

The dangerous Firewolf. Picture Supplied

It wasn’t always like that, though. His granny told him stories that, once upon a time, all the creatures lived together peacefully. Magical tree beings called the Dzo gave everyone special pods that allowed them to transform into different species and understand one another.

But then, a Treewolf stole a pod, gave himself the power of fire, and became what they call a Firewolf. This terrifying creature then went on to kill several Dzo and cause a disaster that flooded the Valley, separating its creatures into isolated groups that no longer trusted each other.

So, stop right there. Because looking at the plot, it’s easy to see that there are many teachable moments between the opening and closing credits. In this instance, though, it’s okay because it’s done subtly and cleverly, with well-constructed drama, emotive moments, and seriously riveting adventure.

It drives home the message that we are one, but not the same (apologies, Bono), yet when isolated and separated, mistrust can fester (the consequences of apartheid are clear, here, if you’re reading between the lines and South Africanising the narrative a bit).

Major life truths between the credits

But back to the story, cause there’s more. During a harvest celebration, Ollie befriends a young bird-like creature from a species called a Javan. But when the Javans invade Pookoo Island and strip it of food, famine follows.

Trying to fix the damage he helped cause, Ollie accidentally activates a magical pod that turns him into a Javan himself. Forced to flee, he begins to experience life from the perspective of the species he once feared.

Watch the trailer:

Ollie is then rescued by Ivy, another Javan who initially dislikes him, and together they search for more transformation pods with the help of a lonely fish named Boogle. Yet there’s more danger ahead. Because Boogle was actually a transformed Firewolf, the very same creature that destroyed the Valley the first time around.

Here, we learn about a wolf in sheep’s clothing. How can we be duped despite good intentions, and, on the flip side, how can opposing parties work together for a common cause? Because we may dislike one another at first, but a shared goal can make all the difference.

Shared goals can make all the difference

Then, before they learn of the Firewolf’s identity, Ollie and Ivy encounter different creatures across the Valley and slowly realise that each species has unique strengths. Ollie also learns that the Javans invaded his home because they, too, were starving. And then, when Boogle reveals his true nature, because the Dzo turned him into a fish to stop his destruction, he also regains his power and attacks the Valley again.

It’s a story packed with relevant life truths. The film is engaging, and its just-over-two-hour runtime flashes by in an instant. There are no overly long segments, and it doesn’t try too hard with its raft of lessons.

But it’s perhaps a few life truths we all need to hear from time to time, because it’s easy to forget the values we hold and have faith in when times get tougher and the world is in a mess. And that’s exactly why grown-ups should watch this movie too.