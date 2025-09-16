‘Shaka iLembe’ star Luyanda Zuma among Miss SA 2025 Top 10: Meet the contestants and judges [PICS]

Unlike previous years, the 2025 competition will not follow the usual format.

After months of delay and speculation, the Miss South Africa organisation has announced the Top 10 contestants for 2025.

Shaka iLembe star Luyanda Zuma, one of the few well-known faces to enter this year, has secured a place in the Top 10.

The pageant also revealed this year’s judging panel. It includes media personality Liezel van der Westhuizen, former Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri, and broadcaster and veteran investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender.

Miss SA 2025 judges Ndavi Nokeri, Devi Sankaree Govender and Liezel van der Westhuizen. Picture: Instagram

Miss SA 2025 Top 10

Here are the Miss SA 2025 finalists.

Miss South Africa 2025 Top 10. Picture: Instagram/screenshot

Miss South Africa 2025 Top 10 and judges Ndavi Nokeri and Liezel van der Westhuizen. Picture: Instagram/screenshot

Unlike previous years, the 2025 competition will not follow the usual format. Traditionally, the pageant begins with a Top 30 before eliminations lead up to the finale. This year, the process has been streamlined, starting directly with the Top 10.

Another change is the absence of Crown Chasers, the reality series that gave audiences behind-the-scenes access to the competition.

In August, organisers confirmed that the event would be postponed. A new date and venue are still to be announced.

