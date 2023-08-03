Doccie about David Bowie’s life hits M-Net screens tonight

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Whether you have been a dedicated admirer of the late David Bowie or just discovering his remarkable musical legacy, don’t miss out on the opportunity to watch a captivating new documentary about his life, hailed as a “masterpiece of music documentary” by critics.

Tune in to M-Net (DStv channel 101) for the premiere of Moonage Daydream on Thursday, 3 August, at 22:00, and immerse yourself in the world of this iconic artist.

An immersive journey into David Bowie’s life and art

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Brett Morgen, Moonage Daydream is a captivating blend of archival footage, music, and animation, offering a glimpse into David Bowie’s evolution from a mod rocker to the iconic Thin White Duke.

However, this documentary goes beyond the realm of music; it delves into themes of creativity, identity, and the human experience.

Through Bowie’s own words, the film explores the profound impact of transformation, self-expression, and the transformative power of art.

If you are a fan of exceptional star biopics that transcend traditional documentaries such as Amy, Searching for Sugar Man, Cobain: Montage of Heck (also directed by Morgen), and What Happened, Miss Simone?, then this is a must-watch for you.

Tune in to witness this enthralling exploration of Bowie’s life and artistry.

Bowie’s engagements in South Africa and activism against apartheid

Were you aware that Bowie made multiple visits to South Africa?

Here are some lesser known facts about Ziggy Stardust:

Bowie actively opposed apartheid and demonstrated his activism by performing at the Free Nelson Mandela concert in London in 1986.

During a trip to South Africa in 1995, Bowie and his wife, model Iman Abdulmajid, had the opportunity to meet with legendary figures Miriam Makeba and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Johannesburg left a profound impression on Bowie, who described it as an “urban nightmare – Blade Runner brutal in its hostile, teeming streets, and really exciting”.

After returning from his visit, Bowie organised an exhibition called Mayibuye i Africa, showcasing the works of emerging South African artists, including talents like William Kentridge and Willie Bester.

Bowie’s impressive collection, valued at R424.37 million, featured artworks by African artists like Norman Catherine, David Koloane, Peter Bongani Shange, Percy Konqobe, and Penny Siopis.

