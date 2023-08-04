PICS: Deon Meyer’s Devils Peak coming to M-Net

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Interested in catching a glimpse of M-Net’s highly anticipated new local series?

Well, you’re in luck. The network has unveiled images of Devil’s Peak, the forthcoming five-part crime thriller adapted from the 2004 novel penned by the internationally acclaimed South African author, Deon Meyer.

The photos depict key characters in motion, notably Hilton Pelser, a local actor portraying detective Benny Griessel.

Griessel is pursuing a vigilante murderer, whose heinous acts have captured the fascination of the population.

As he delves deeper into the investigation, he becomes entangled in a sinister and perilous realm where appearances are deceiving.

Picture: Supplied

Deon Meyer’s joyful witness of Benny Griessel’s debut on screen

Writer Deon Meyer has shared his delight in watching Benny and his world on the screen.

“I’m absolutely delighted and so very proud to finally see Benny Griessel and his world come alive on screen, thanks to a brilliant team of local and international talent.

“Devil’s Peak was the first novel in which Benny became a protagonist, and now, it’s his debut on the box. Exciting stuff,” said Meyer.

Picture: Supplied

Stellar cast and acclaimed author bring Devil’s Peak to global audience

Devil’s Peak showcases a South African ensemble made up of esteemed actors as well as promising rising talents.

The cast includes Hilton Pelser, Sisanda Henna, Tarryn Wyngaard, Shamilla Miller, and Masasa Mbangeni.

Picture: Supplied

Deon Meyer has earned a prominent position as an internationally renowned author. His literary works have been translated into more than 20 languages and have garnered numerous awards.

Picture: Supplied

Riveting tale of crime and redemption

Waldimar Pelser, the Director for Premium Channels at M-Net, said the production has deep local roots.

“This is a story that could only have played out in South Africa, where the dark underworld of crime pierces – on an almost daily basis – the bubble in which those who can, seek security and comfort.

Picture: Supplied

“Devil’s Peak shows the extraordinarily beautiful city of Cape Town with and without its mask. It’s the tale of iconic detective Griessel’s struggle against external and internal demons to find justice for others and redemption for himself.

“It’s also the story of a father willing to do anything to avenge the death of his young son. Not all deaths, the story suggests, are mourned equally.

“We hope Devil’s Peak will be a story from which it is impossible to look away,” said Pelser.

Following a string of successful local M-Net productions like Legacy, The Wife, Reyka, and Trackers (which is also adapted from a best-selling novel by Meyer), Devil’s Peak adds to the impressive lineup.

