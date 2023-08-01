Kat Sinivasan joins e.tv’s House of Zwide as Zola

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Musician and actor Katleho “Kat” Sinivasan has joined the cast of the popular e.tv telenovela, House of Zwide.

The star will play the role of Zola, a former schoolmate of the show’s Nkosi (portrayed by Wanda Zuma). While they were not inseparable friends, Zola and Nkosi had a strong connection within the same social circle, leading to Zola receiving a special invitation to Nkosi’s unforgettable wedding.

Kat described Zola as “good looking, talented, and fiercely creative, but he also possesses a darker side to his personality, displaying elements of control and narcissism”.

“Despite his imperfections, Zola’s undeniable magnetism adds complexity and allure to the character, making him truly compelling to portray.”

Kat’s return to South Africa

Since graduating from the National School of Arts, where he majored in Classical Music and Dramatic Arts, Kat has made several strides in the entertainment industry. He has appeared on Famous, YOtv, Play Your Part, Mzansi Insider, E! Entertainment Television, The River, The Wife, My Perfect Family, and the drama series Mutual Friends.

Following a period of overseas studies in film and a thriving career as a commercial director, Kat recently returned to South Africa.

House of Zwide airs on eTV (DStv channel 194) every weekday at 19:00

