‘Love & Hip Hop SA’ scoops international award

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Popular local show Love & Hip-Hop South Africa was a big winner at the 12th annual National Reality TV Awards recently.

The show won the prestigious Best International Show award, solidifying its status as a groundbreaking force in the genre.

A spectacular global celebration of reality TV

Known as the ultimate celebration for reality TV enthusiasts globally, the awards were held at the Porchester Hall in London.

The glamorous event featured a thrilling showdown among the public’s most beloved shows and celebrities, generating immense excitement and anticipation among fans.

DJ Speedsta. Picture: Supplied

Honoured for shaping reality TV and celebrating South African culture

Love & Hip Hop South Africa received recognition from both the industry and the public for its remarkable contributions to the reality TV landscape.

It marked the franchise’s first production outside the USA and commemorated the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop celebrated worldwide.

The series enthralled viewers with its compelling storylines, charismatic personalities, and genuine portrayal of the dynamic South African hip hop and entertainment scene.

Gigi Lamayne. Picture: Supplied

Showcasing South African Hip Hop and cultivating global appeal

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Paramount Africa and Lead for BET International markets, said the award “reinforces our dedication to showcasing the vibrant South African hip hop and youth entertainment culture across the continent”.

“We feel inspired and will continue to leverage Paramount global formats to deliver captivating and entertaining content for our key markets,” said Twala.

J Molley. Picture: Supplied

The success of Love & Hip Hop South Africa at the National Reality TV Awards 2023 will no doubt opens doors for more collaborations, cultural exchanges, and heightened recognition of African talent on the international stage.

Don’t miss Love & Hip Hop SA on MTV Base channel 322 on DStv and catch the repeat every Tuesday at 17:30 CAT.

