Must-watch international series in March

March brings a lineup of international series you wouldn't want to miss. Get ready for new seasons of 'The White Lotus', 'Gangs of London' and 'Suits LA'.

March brings a standout selection of international TV series on Showmax, offering everything from intense drama to gripping crime stories.

Whether you’re catching up on returning hits or diving into fresh new releases, these shows promise to deliver compelling storylines all month long. Here’s a look at the best series to stream this March:

The White Lotus S1-3

Season 3 of The White Lotus is making waves! With a 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating and a star-studded cast, this Thailand-set drama brings back Natasha Rothwell and welcomes Emmy nominees Carrie Coon and Jason Isaacs. Expect breathtaking visuals, unexpected twists and another dead body to unravel.

Gangs of London S3 | Binge from 25 March

London’s criminal underworld is more chaotic than ever. A deadly cocaine shipment is causing mayhem, and Gangs of London returns with explosive twists and a powerhouse cast, including Sopẹ́ Dìrísù and Joe Cole.

The Righteous Gemstones S4 | Starts on 24 March

The final season of The Righteous Gemstones is here! Prepare for shocking payoffs and wild twists as Danny McBride wraps up the saga of this infamous televangelist family.

Yellowjackets S1-3

Survival turns sinister in Yellowjackets Season 3! With new faces like Hilary Swank and a fresh wave of mysteries, this dark drama keeps breaking records and leaving viewers hooked.

The Famous Five S1 | Binge from 21 March 21

The Famous Five are back! This action-packed adventure series will captivate kids and adults with mysteries, danger and unforgettable escapades.

Suits LA S1

The Suits universe expands with Suits LA. Starring Stephen Amell and guest stars like Gabriel Macht, this spinoff sets the bar high with Hollywood drama and sharp legal battles.

