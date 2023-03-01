‘Muvhango’ casts 96-year-old actress

Citizen Reporter

South Africa’s longest running soapie, Muvhango, has introduced yet another newcomer to the entertainment industry.

The show, which has been on Mzansi’s television screens for 26 years, casted a 96-year-old actress from Thenzhani village where she lives with her daughter-in-law and her grandchildren.

According to a statement released by Word of Mouth Pictures on Wednesday morning, Gogo Tshinakaho Mananga was cast in the role of Vho-Nyadzanga after having submitted herself to be photographed as an extra on Muvhango on a Venda location shoot.

“She ticked all the boxes that the production was looking for, which made her the perfect candidate for the role,” the statement read.

Gogo Mananga says she prayed for Muvhango to call her back with a role, adding that her prayers were soon answered.

Gogo Tshinakaho Mananga’s role

Vho-Nyadzanga (played by Gogo Tshinakaho Mananga) first appears on screen when she pops up on the royal chair in the palace and introduces herself to Lindelani after she gets the fright of her life. She is Lindelani’s guide, to assist her in becoming the renowned Vho-Nyadzanga which then becomes her highly respected name.

Vho-Nyadzanga and Lindelani start of on the wrong foot with a relationship driven by fear but as the show goes on, we see them starting to get along and Lindelani accepting the calling which takes the families by surprise.

Other new cast members

Don Mosenye also joined the Muvhango cast in January, as the cunning yet charming Tshifhiwa.

Tshifiwa is Mpho and Lindelani’s half-brother who loves money and power. His plans are to move away from his criminal life that landed him in jail, but trouble just can’t seem to stop following him.

Season 24 of Muvhango is centred around the lives of the royal Mukwevho family and the Motsamai family and brings multi-layered storylines that involve love, passion, drama, secrets and revenge.

Don’t miss Muvhango Season 24 airing every Monday to Friday, from 9 -9.30pm, on SABC 2.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

