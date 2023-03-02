‘Game of Thrones’ actress Natalie Dormer filming M-Net crime thriller in SA

Citizen Reporter

South Africans can look forward to yet another superbly produced local crime thriller from the producers of Emmy Award nominated M-Net hit Reyka.

The channel announced on Wednesday, that M-Net, Quizzical Pictures and Fremantle will be working together on a new eight-part drama series, White Lies, starring award-winning actress Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones, The Hunger Games, Picnic at Hanging Rock) and Brendon Daniels (Four Corners, Skemerdans, Trackers, Vallei van Sluiers).

M-Net confirmed to The Citizen that Dormer has arrived in Cape Town and is currently filming.

“I’m thrilled to be in Cape Town and begin this beautiful, gripping show. South Africa has so much to offer an international audience in its storytelling. I’m truly excited to bring Darrel’s eight-episode page-turner to life with such a group of talented directors, led by John, and a superb ensemble cast,” the actress said in a statement.

White Lies story line

Set in the wealthy neighbourhood of Bishopscourt, Cape Town, investigative journalist Edie Hansen (Dormer) gets caught up in the ugly underbelly that lies beneath the picturesque beauty of the city, dragging her back to a turbulent past.

Following her estranged brother’s murder in his luxury home, Edie’s world plunges deeper into chaos when her brother’s teenage children become prime suspects for the crime. As Edie investigates, she finds herself at loggerheads with veteran detective Forty Bell (Daniels), and grapples with the crumbling local police force, a corrupt political system, and the secretive world of extreme Cape wealth.

Joining Dormer and Daniels are Langley Kirkwood (Warrior, The Catch, Inconceivable), Morgan Santo (Raised by Wolves), Daniel Schultz (Upon the Edge), Jane de Wet (The Girl from St. Agnes, Still Breathing), Katlego Lebogang (Wounds), Robert Hobbs (District 9, The Girl from St Agnes, Isibaya) and Athenkosi Mfamela (Knuckle City).

Waldimar Pelser, Director of Premium Channels at M-Net said they are thrilled to announce this latest international co-production from the M-Net stable, and proud to be building new global content partnerships.

“White Lies brings together an exceptional creative team and stellar cast in a riveting story set in Cape Town, an iconic city with great natural beauty but also hidden undercurrents. We believe White Lies will resonate with series lovers locally and globally. Partnerships such as this one with Quizzical Pictures and Fremantle give shows the best shot at reaching their full potential, and cements M-Net’s reputation as the home of world-class entertainment,” he said.

