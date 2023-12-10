‘Big Brother Mzansi’ is ready for a new season but forget about the shower hour

Here is why you will never see the shower hour on Big Brother Mzansi again.

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestants at the media Launch in Randburg. Picture: Supplied

The new season of Big Brother Mzansi will premiere next year on Sunday, 21 January, on Mzansi Magic, Channel 161.

However, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at Multichoice, Shirley Adonisi, said there will be no shower hour.

Speaking at the Big Brother Mzansi media launch on Thursday, Shirley said they realised their audiences do not need to see people showering on screen.

“Our audiences know certain things but don’t necessarily want to see. And because a lot of families watch this, and we all know that families could be ugogo (grandmother), the mother, and the kids, kids do not necessarily go to bed at 7 or 8 pm. It can get a little awkward in the house.

“So as much as they knew that people would be showering on camera, they really didn’t have the want to see how they shower.”

Shirley also admitted that they received backlash on social media regarding the infamous shower hour.

“We got a lot of negative feedback around that to say we understand that it’s a 24-hour show, but this part we do not want to see.

“Some people also interpreted it as a little bit respectful to the housemates even though housemates are briefed in terms of what exactly will go out to the public. So, we had to respect that, and for the show’s success, we don’t need shower hour, so there will be no shower hour, but our housemates will shower.”

ALSO READ: Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala reportedly involved in accident in Mozambique

Lawrence Maleka is, once again, the host of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

The charismatic Lawrence Maleka will host the show again in the fourth season.

He said he is excited and looking forward to hosting another season of the show.

Big Brother Mzansi executive producer Natalie Bleksley of Red Pepper Productions said season four has more than just a few twists and turns that will keep viewers guessing.

She added: “The format is also being enhanced by adding new game mechanics…nothing is predictable, and Biggie is here to shake things up, building on the elements that viewers love, i.e., Saturday Night Parties and Friday Night Games.”

We are at the launch of the season 4 of Big Brother Mzansi. Some of the #BBTitans members are also here#BigBrotherMzansi #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/N39OTCvlmH — Citizen Lifestyle (@thecitizen_life) December 7, 2023

NOW READ: ‘They’re going to be worse’ – Luthando BU Mthembu on his sex scenes on ‘Adulting’ S2