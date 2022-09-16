OPW has a new host – ‘Real Housewives’ star LaConco

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Popular TV star Nonkanyiso ‘LaConco’ Conco known for her appearance on the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) will be getting more screen time.

The businesswoman, who was once engaged to former president Jacob Zuma, shared on Instagram on Friday, that she will be Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) host for season 13.

LaConco and Zuma share a son together.

A snippet of the new OPW season shows LaConco at various locations across the country attending weddings.

OPW is a show that gives viewers an inside look at couples planning their wedding, from picking their cake to the dress and other elements that make up their “perfect wedding”, while navigating through family drama.

LaConco captioned her announcement: “Grace on duty. Ladies and gentlemen on 25th September on @mzansimagic at 19:00 it’s a date. Thank you @connect_tv family for a warm welcome asishadise!”

Connect TV is the production house responsible for OPW and other shows such as Date My Family and Pastor Wants A Wife.

Fellow housewife Sorisha Naidoo congratulated her on the new job with other celebrities such as Jessica Nkosi and Gugu Khathi, who posted their congratulations.

Earlier this year, social media sensation Lebogang Tlokana, popularly known as “The Funny Chef” was announced as the Season 12 OPW host.

“The Funny Chef” has a massive following on Facebook, with over 1.8 million followers who engage with her viral posts on a regular basis.

Hosts that have graced the OPW stage include Thembisa Mdoda, guest appearances from comedian Tumi Morake, actress Jessica Nkosi, Vele Manenje, Phumeza Mdabe and Celeste Ntuli.

LaConco ended season two of RHOD on a sour note as she was on the wrong side of some of the housewives, as she was accused of being two-faced.

