‘Ke sono ka Londie London shem’ – Fans react to RHODurban star’s break up

Months after the rumours of the end of her relationship with the father of her children, Hlubi Nkosi, Londie London has confirmed that her relationship is over.

“Thanks for the info in the DMs, but we are not together anymore. He is free to date whoever he wants,” she posted.

She did not explain any further and the cause of their break up remains a mystery.

Londie London confirms that she's no longer in a relationship #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/dip9iM1vB5 — fanpage (@RhoAfrica) October 19, 2022

Londie London and Hlubi Nkosi

Very little is known about Nkosi, except for the fact that he is a wealthy businessman who has two children with musician and influencer Londie London.

He paid lobola for Londie in 2020 and most people consider this to mean that the pair are married.

The issue of the nature of their relationship was a talking point for Londie and her mother on Real Housewives of Durban as Londie’s mother was not happy that the pair were living together despite not being officially married.

Fans found it odd that he did not seem keen to finish the process he had started despite them building a family.

RHODurban fans react

Though fans had some idea that there may have been trouble in paradise for Londie and Hlubi, her confirmation prompted them to share their thoughts on the news.

Ke sono ka Londie London shem— ICY GIRL ❄️ (@aurababy18) October 19, 2022

“Wow this life watch ur mouth, after Londie London attacked LaConco, see her life now. Let’s see if she’ll enjoy the same luxury she enjoyed before. Wahala no be bicycle,” tweeted @Alerofinest.

“Londie London popped 2 babies back to back for that man and he didn’t put a ring on it or stay loyal for 2 seconds. Men will humble you,” said @hopebird08.

“Londie London? ???????????? after 2 children? He can date whomever he wants? Ya no, I’m scared of this other gender pls,” tweeted @NkatekoVictoria.

Londie London better come back for the new season of the Real Housewives of Durban. She will have to rent like abanye naye.— PLEASE RT MY PINNED TWEET (@Unathi_jam) October 19, 2022

Londie London Finally Saw The Light. ????— Fulufhelo (@FulufheloNem_) October 19, 2022

