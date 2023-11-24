PICS: 7de Laan’s first queer wedding has viewers in tears

One of South Africa’s longest running soapies made history on Thursday night when they aired the first wedding of a same sex couple in the history of the show.

As one of South Africa’s favourite soap operas, 7de Laan, creeps closer to its final episode, producers and actors are making sure to leave their viewers with beautiful memories from the close-knit on-screen community.

Created and produced by Danie Odendaal productions, 7de Laan contributed greatly in assisting South Africans to make the transition to a democratic state by dealing with issues such as inter racial and homosexual relationships.

Over the years the television show has also dealt with many social ills including gender-based violence, drug addiction, kidnappings and human trafficking.

On Thursday night, 7de Laan reached another milestone when they broadcasted the first same sex marriage in the history of the show.

ALSO SEE: Kim Engelbrecht reflects on Season 2 of ‘Reyka’, speaks on her longevity in the industry

‘The space our LGBTQIA+ community has grown from, was pure magic!’

Taking to Facebook on Thursday evening, actor Kyle Clark, who portrays the role of Dr Sudesh Reddy thanked viewers for giving them [him and Ray Neo Buso, who portrays the role of Zee Guliwe] the space to be themselves and for accepting them in their homes.

On Friday morning, Clark shared another message on his Facebook page, including photos from the history-making television wedding.

“Last night, we made history as the first same sex marriage on 7de Laan. This turned out to be bigger than our wildest dreams. Having Ray standing across from me as we both witnessed the space our LGBTQIA+ community has grown from, was pure magic! Our time is now and it’s long overdue,” he shared.

He added that the best part of the episode for him was having his actual mother and uncle portray the role of his parents on the show.

Dr Sudesh and Zee’s wedding pics

The wedding reception

‘It looked so real’ – social media reacts to 7de Laan queer wedding

Viewers of the popular soapie flocked to social media to share their thoughts about Dr Sudesh and Zee’s wedding.

Here are some of the best responses:

It’s the fact that Suddesh used his real parents for this wedding #7delaan #save7delaan pic.twitter.com/iMdaJnYoTc — JOEL WILSON (@JOELWIL23372565) November 23, 2023

When the camera focussed on that lady with the drinks my head said “who poisoned who now?” 😭😂 we never had a calm wedding in ages. #7delaan #Save7delaan pic.twitter.com/irjlnms8kr — Catarinah 🦋 (@heferinah) November 23, 2023

NOW READ: Sour grapes? Mrs SA First Princess, Pearl Nikolic, steps down 6 days after pageant crowning