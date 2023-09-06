‘Pulse of a Nation’ is coming to SuperSport this weekend

SuperSport and Mzansi Magic viewers are in for a treat as SA soccer’s compelling tale, 'Pulse of a Nation' comes to the channels this weekend.

Excitement is building up ahead of SuperSport’s telling of one of the most dramatic and emotional stories in South African football – Pulse of a Nation.

The highly awaited four-part documentary series will premiere on SuperSport and Mzansi Magic on Sunday.

Narrated by veteran actor, Sello Maake KaNcube, the series charts the journey of South Africa and its relationship with football. It tells a story of South African soccer, the creation, growth, and enduring dramatics of the Premier Soccer League.

‘Pulse of a Nation’ weaves together the threads of our history, our people, and our love of this game’

Film director, Luthando Tshaya, said the documentary provided an integrated view of the sport’s evolution, challenges, and triumphs.

“I have always heard the story of South African football told in fragments and isolation. It has been the privilege of my career to be given the responsibility of being part of the team that finally brings this narrative to life,” said Tshaya.

“This documentary weaves together the threads of our history, our people, and our love of this game. It provides an integrated view of the sport’s evolution, challenges, and triumphs.

“It was an honour and pleasure to build this story as a reference point for many generations to come. We all cannot wait to share it with the people who love this game as much as we do.”

He said the filmmakers’ approach was to ensure the stories of South African football were not forgotten.

“It offered a chance for those who were there to tell their stories. Pulse of a Nation is thus a work of tremendous cultural significance. Stories that speak to several generations at once and an artifact of what football means to South Africans.

“The project is peppered with anecdotes and memories from a range of soccer personalities, each of whom adds a layer of insight into how the Premier Soccer League was to become such a powerful force.”

