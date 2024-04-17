Two former Miss SA queens to star in Mzansi Magic’s drama series ‘Queen Modjadji’

The series tells the story of the legendary rainmaker of the Balobedu people, the first Queen Modjadji.

Miss SA beauty queens, Shudufhadzo Musida and Ndavi Nokeri, to star on ‘Queen Modjadji’. Pictures: Instagram/@shudufhadzomusida and @ndavi.nokerii

Former Miss SA queens Shudufhadzo Musida and Ndavi Nokeri are set to make their acting debut on Mzansi Magic‘s new historically-inspired drama series, Queen Modjadji.

Shudufhadzo will portray the character of Muthanoni Mulalo, one of the king/queen’s wives from the VhaVenda Royal Family.

Ndavi will also be portraying the role of another one of the king/queen’s wives from the VaTsonga Royal Family, Muthanoni Khensani.

The beauty queens will be starring alongside popular thespians like Helen Lebepe, Thabo Bopape, and Masutang Rasekele, just to mention a few.

While the channel is yet to announce the thespian who will play the legendary Queen Modjadji, Fatal Seduction actress Ngelekanyo Ramulondi has been announced as the young Modjadji, 14-year-old Maselegwani.

According to the channel, the cast was chosen based on their proficiency in mastering the Khelovedu language and their ability to accurately portray the historical figures pivotal to the narrative leading up to Queen Modjadji’s reign.

Drive home-grown and authentic African storytelling

Queen Modjadji tells the story of the legendary rainmaker of the Balobedu people, the first Queen Modjadji.

MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment, Nomsa Philiso, said this is another strategy for Multichoice to drive home-grown, authentic African storytelling after the success of Shaka Ilembe.

“Bringing Queen Modjadji to our audiences meets their desire for television entertainment drawn from our heritage, and it also flows seamlessly into our plans to create a catalogue of drama series made in African languages.

“Queen Modjadji comes hot off the trail of Shaka Ilembe, which was a global phenomenon and very much an expression of MultiChoice’s strategy to drive home-grown, authentic African storytelling,” she said.

