‘RIP Lindiwe’ – Scandal! actress Nomvelo Makhanya prepares for her final scene

This week, South Africa Film and Television Award (Safta)-winning actress Nomvelo Makhanya will bid farewell to the beloved role of Lindiwe Ngema after nine years of playing the character on etv soapie, Scandal!

Her story has grown extraordinarily over the years, beginning as a high school student in the Ngema household in Soweto.

Audiences watched as she made her way through a life filled with trials and tribulations that eventually led to her becoming the owner of a club and marrying Nhlamulo.

Essentially, both Nomvelo Makhanya, 26, and Lindiwe Ngema grew up right before our eyes.

Lindiwe is such a grown-up that she and her on-screen husband, Nhlamulo, recently became pregnant – a dream come true for the beautiful couple.

In the midst of so much pain and uncertainty, Lindiwe’s friends have planned a surprise pregnancy shoot for umamas. Have your tissues ready okay… ???? #etvscandal pic.twitter.com/YR0CGoBatc— Scandal! (@etvScandal) October 31, 2022

This Scandal! storyline doesn’t seem to be one with a happy ending though, as Lindiwe started feeling ill and found out that she had a chronic illness.

“As her condition worsened, she was forced into a choice between the survival of her baby or having an abortion to ensure her own survival. Lindiwe decided that after all she had gone through in life, she would take the risk of keeping her baby, and fight to the bitter end,” explained etv in a statement.

And a bitter end it will be as the character of Lindiwe Ngema is set to take her last breath on Thursday, 10 November.

Why is Nomvelo leaving?

Speaking during a live stream on her Instagram account earlier this year, the actress told her followers that she was leaving the show for greener pastures but wouldn’t say exactly what that was.

She also told fans they weren’t ready for her emotional exit as she had previously read her script and saw how writers planned to write her character out of the show.

Nomvelo began her acting career as a teenager after a suggestion from her mother to attend a performing arts high school. She then starred in a number of stage productions – including Sarafina! – but her role on Scandal! remains her most prominent role to date.

Scandal! Fans react

The storyline covering Nhlamulo and Lindiwe’s journey has been a touching one for Scandal! fans who anticipate an emotional farewell for the beloved character.

“Lindiwe’s departure from this show is going to be an emotional one #etvScandal,” tweeted @YolandaMpho.

Lindiwe's departure from this show is going to be an emotional one????#etvScandal pic.twitter.com/mzZueSaIwm— Mpho_Yolanda (@YolandaMpho) November 4, 2022

My heart is so heavy, I feel sorry for uNhlamulo????worse that we know Lindiwe is leaving so she's gonna die #etvScandal— Z I Z I K A Z I (@tullybulube) November 4, 2022

“Nhlamulo was with Vuvu for years but it took a weekend for him to know Lindiwe was the one… and their love story is beautiful still.. #etvScandal,” commented @UbuhleAngela.

