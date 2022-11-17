SABC Plus: Broadcaster catches up to digital era with streaming app

Cheryl Kahla

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) launched its OTT (over-the-top) streaming app, SABC+, on Thursday.

According to SABC group executive: corporate affairs and marketing, Gugu Ntuli, the app will feature a variety of local and international content.

This will extend the SABC’s “mission to inform, educate and entertain citizens, everywhere, anytime”, , Ntuli says.

What’s on offer

The new streaming app will include everything SABC has to offer, from SABC 1, 2, and 3, as well as 19 radio stations, the SABC Sports Channel and its 24-hour news channel.

Other offerings include Open Up and SABC Education. Listeners will be able to tune into the following radio stations:

Metro FM,

The Power of FM,

Good Hope FM,

Radio 2000,

RSG,

SAfm,

Lotus FM,

Ukhozi FM,

uMhlobo Wenene FM,

Lesedi FM, Motsweding FM,

Thobela FM,

Munghana Lonene FM,

Ligwala Gwala FM,

Ikwekwezi FM,

Phalaphala FM,

TruFm,

The Beat of the San FM,

Channel Africa.

The platform also includes a ‘Catch Up’ section for viewers to peruse Generations, 7de Laan, Uzalo, Skeem Saam, Muvango and more.

Alternatively, search across several sections: Trending, Top Rated, Local is Lekker, Binge-Worthy, Drama, Comedy, Variety, Documentary, Edutainment, and Retro.

Signals ‘new digital era’

“SABC + signals a new digital era for the SABC and a key accomplishment in addressing universal access for all citizens”, said group chief executive officer (GCEO), Madoda Mxakwe.

The SABC Plus app “presents a growth to enhancing our value offering to clients and customers”, Mxakwe added.

Mxakwe said this will “build a strong foundation for future financial sustainability of the SABC”.

Qatar 2022 partnership

SABC will also partner with Hisense for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and will distribute the app via the company’s smart TVs and other devices.

Starting 20 November, SABC and Hisense will air 28 matches of the FIFA World Cup and the official FIFA World Cup show daily for free.

Meanwhile, TelkomONE is no more and will be migrated to SABC+. TelkomONE AMP subscribers will gain automatic access to SABC+.

