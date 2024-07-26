Streaming sticks bridge the tech and accessibility gap

Streaming devices have bridged the technology and accessibility gap making it easy to take, well your viewing experience anywhere you go including on holiday.

With the plethora of movies, series and sport on the TV these day, it’s difficult to leave it all behind.

While many say they will relax during the hard-earned breaks, we know that it is hardly the case as many delve in shopping or catching up on last night final footie score, or perhaps savouring that last few laps of a Formula one race.

But what if the hotel or lodge you are staying at doesn’t have any streaming services? Well you can get a streaming device that will allow you to cast straight to the TV set in the room.

Portability

Streaming sticks are incredibly portable. They can fit into a pocket or purse, so you can take them to a friend’s house or on holiday. They are also far more affordable than smart TVs, which means you can replace them without breaking the bank if something goes wrong.

Certain models offer specialized streaming services not available on smart TVs, so you can get precisely what you want without having to subscribe to any service like Showmax which has partnered with QVWi

The Leap TV S2 streaming stick by KwaZulu-Natal based company QVWi has built-in Google Chromecast technology that transforms almost any TV into a smart TV capable of running the latest app technology.

How to use it

Simply plug the device into the TV’s HDMI port and start streaming shows directly from the Showmax streaming app to the TV.

So why do you need this? Well with the TV technology moving at rapid pace, a streaming stick removes the expense, waste and inconvenience of upgrading older model TVs to support the latest streaming technology.

Downside

However, there is a downside if you are stuck on picture quality.

The visual performance that streaming sticks provide depends on your TV, so the content only looks as good as your TV allows. Even with a 4K streaming device, you won’t get superior image quality unless you have a 4K TV.

The new QVWi device retailing for R999 will be available from 1 August 2024 in all leading retailers.

