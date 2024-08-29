‘Shebeen Queens’: How Alina Sishange juggles life as a shebeen owner, traditional healer, and pastor

Alina stars alongside Emily Thabang Leeuw (known as Big Mama), and Xoliswa Shwayimba, on Shebeen Queens.

After just two episodes, Alina Sishange has already become a fan favourite on Showmax’s hit reality series Shebeen Queens.

Beyond her newfound fame, Sishange wears many hats, seamlessly balancing her roles as a shebeen owner, traditional healer, and pastor.

She recently opened up about her journey and how she manages to juggle her various responsibilities.

She admitted that the shebeen business journey hasn’t been easy.

“We officially opened in 2012, but before that, I kept getting into trouble with the law because I didn’t have the right papers.

“Before I had my liquor licence, competitors would call the cops on me. But God has elevated me and set me apart.”

Alina stars alongside Emily Thabang Leeuw (known as Big Mama), and Xoliswa Shwayimba, on Shebeen Queens.

Mam Alina is not just a Shebeen queen but she's also a pastor….interesting #ShebeenQueens pic.twitter.com/rHxReXc0pi — ✨Pebbles (@PebblesNeo) August 22, 2024

NOW READ: Boss babes behind the bar: Soweto’s ‘Shebeen Queens’ serve up drinks and drama

Sishange’s spiritual journey

Beyond her business, Sishange’s spiritual journey has been equally significant.

She said her path to becoming a traditional healer was influenced by dreams from her late grandmother, guiding her to accept the calling.

Sishange said she finds no conflict in balancing her roles as a traditional healer, a pastor, and a shebeen owner.

“I prayed to God about this business venture. The shebeen doesn’t interfere with my church responsibilities. I fulfil both roles to the best of my ability.”

As a member of the Church of Christ, Sishange said her church has embraced her multifaceted life.

She said even her business has been welcomed by some church members, who occasionally visit her shebeen.

“My church knows everything about my past and has accepted me. They never judged me.

“I’m also not the only one; there’s another lady in a different branch who owns a shebeen. Some church members even come to my place to enjoy a drink or two.”

New episodes of Shebeen Queens stream exclusively on Showmax every Thursday.

NOW READ: ‘Still recovering’: Khanyi Mbau goes under the knife for a new face [VIDEO]