Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

29 Aug 2024

03:03 pm

‘Still recovering’: Khanyi Mbau goes under the knife for a new face [VIDEO]

Khanyi said she wanted a more structured and tighter facial appearance.

Khanyi Mbau

Khanyi Mbau undergoes face surgery. Pictures: Instagram/@mbaureloaded

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has set tongues wagging after sharing her post-surgery snaps and videos following her blepharoplasty.

The estimated cost for the surgery in South Africa ranges between R45,000.00 and R60,000.00, including all associated expenses.

The Wife actress explained that she opted for a blepharoplasty, which differs slightly from a facelift, as she was seeking a long-term solution to achieve a more structured and tighter facial appearance.

“I grew tired of Botox and fillers every three months and am now looking for a permanent solution for a structured, tight face.

“I had a blepharoplasty to reduce the heavy skin on my eyelids and a sub-nasal lip lift to add shape to my lips. Goodbye fillers, Botox, and threads,” she said.

Khanyi said she is looking forward to the final results, adding: “I feel wrapped in cling wrap. Can’t wait to see the final results.

“It’s still going to get worse before it gets better. A big shout out to Mert, my personal nurse, for making this experience comfortable. Now I live in this face bra as I wait for it to heal.”

ALSO READ:  ‘It’s not BBL’ – Gogo Skhotheni on why she spent over R200K on surgery

Risks and benefits of blepharoplasty

According to Cleveland Clinic, the blepharoplasty procedure offers benefits such as improving the appearance of your eyelids.

It reportedly helps reduce the look of tired eyes from your lower lids and removes drooping skin from your upper lids.

However, it also carries potential risks, including injury to the eye muscles and temporarily blurred vision, or, rarely, loss of eyesight, as reported by Mayo Clinic.

Social media reactions on Khanyi

Khanyi has since topped the trending topics on X, formerly Twitter, as fans react to her post-surgery pictures.

NOW READ: Dr Thembi Mtshali-Jones and Leleti Khumalo honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Read more on these topics

Khanyi Mbau

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Fast and the fraudulent 2: Hamilton Ndlovu’s supercar fleet gone in R8 million
Sport Junior sprinters Walaza and Nkoana back on the podium at World U20 Champs
News VBS Bank: ‘Let us not condemn without evidence,’ says Madonsela
Business South Africans expected to withdraw up to R100bn from two-pot retirement system
Politics Mashaba says ActionSA is done with Brink, DA in Tshwane

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES