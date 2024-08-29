‘Still recovering’: Khanyi Mbau goes under the knife for a new face [VIDEO]
Khanyi said she wanted a more structured and tighter facial appearance.
Khanyi Mbau undergoes face surgery. Pictures: Instagram/@mbaureloaded
Media personality Khanyi Mbau has set tongues wagging after sharing her post-surgery snaps and videos following her blepharoplasty.
The estimated cost for the surgery in South Africa ranges between R45,000.00 and R60,000.00, including all associated expenses.
The Wife actress explained that she opted for a blepharoplasty, which differs slightly from a facelift, as she was seeking a long-term solution to achieve a more structured and tighter facial appearance.
“I grew tired of Botox and fillers every three months and am now looking for a permanent solution for a structured, tight face.
“I had a blepharoplasty to reduce the heavy skin on my eyelids and a sub-nasal lip lift to add shape to my lips. Goodbye fillers, Botox, and threads,” she said.
Khanyi said she is looking forward to the final results, adding: “I feel wrapped in cling wrap. Can’t wait to see the final results.
“It’s still going to get worse before it gets better. A big shout out to Mert, my personal nurse, for making this experience comfortable. Now I live in this face bra as I wait for it to heal.”
ALSO READ: ‘It’s not BBL’ – Gogo Skhotheni on why she spent over R200K on surgery
Risks and benefits of blepharoplasty
According to Cleveland Clinic, the blepharoplasty procedure offers benefits such as improving the appearance of your eyelids.
It reportedly helps reduce the look of tired eyes from your lower lids and removes drooping skin from your upper lids.
However, it also carries potential risks, including injury to the eye muscles and temporarily blurred vision, or, rarely, loss of eyesight, as reported by Mayo Clinic.
Social media reactions on Khanyi
Khanyi has since topped the trending topics on X, formerly Twitter, as fans react to her post-surgery pictures.
NOW READ: Dr Thembi Mtshali-Jones and Leleti Khumalo honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.