‘I was very nervous’: Anelisa Phewa on working with Pearl Modiadie for the first time

The pair work together on Showmax's Law, Love, and Betrayal.

Renowned actor Anelisa Phewa recently opened up about his role in the new Showmax legal drama Law, Love, and Betrayal.

Phewa plays the character of James Makaula on the show, sharing the screen with top local talent, including Dineo Rasedile, Nimrod Nkosi, Pearl Modiadie, and Siya Sepotokele, to name a few.

First shoot with Pearl Modiadie

Speaking about his experience working on Law, Love, and Betrayal, with Modiadie, Phewa said he was nervous at first.

“I was very nervous during the test shoot with Pearl, and she had to place her hand on my chest. I remember her asking me, ‘Why is your heart beating fast? Are you nervous?’ I said, ‘Yes,’ and she responded, ‘Thank God, me too.’ From that, we were able to put each other at ease.

“With actors, there’s a lot of politics in our separation, so whenever we come together, there are nerves.”

Anelisa Phewa’s other roles on the show

Phewa’s company, Dramatec, is also involved in Law, Love, and Betrayal.

He said they collaborate with shows and institutions like the University of the Witwatersrand, the University of Johannesburg, and other institutions to provide workshops for aspiring actors.

“We are a consultancy for actors. We help them with character development, articulation, and scene preparation. We’re not a school, but we create a space for actors to improve themselves,” Phewa explained.

Speaking about what sets Law, Love, and Betrayal apart from other shows, Phewa said it’s the blend of local flavour with international standards.

“It’s exciting to see something local look this good. Seeing someone who looks like me, successful and wearing a suit in Sandton, is a big deal,” he said.

Law, Love and Betrayal is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes every Thursday.

