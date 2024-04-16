‘Sizok’thola’ presenter Xolani Maphanga maintains innocence after arrest

Meanwhile, Moja LOVE says necessary steps will be taken should he be found guilty

Moja LOVE is standing in solidarity with its Sizok’thola presenter, Xolani Maphanga, amid his arrest on allegations of assault during the filming of an episode.

Maphanga and the show’s bodyguard were granted bail of R5 000 each after appearing at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to The Citizen, Moja LOVE said Maphanga is maintaining his innocence, citing a case of mistaken identity.

“Moja LOVE would like to put it on record that the presenter has admitted that it was a case of mistaken identity and maintains he did not assault anyone during filming.”

Furthermore, the channel said that should Maphanga be found guilty, necessary steps will be taken.

“Moja LOVE has heard Xolani’s side of the story and respects it but will allow the course of justice to take its place. The channel does not advocate for any ill-discipline, and should it discover that there were indeed any unlawful incidents on set, it will take the necessary steps,” the channel said.

Maphanga handed himself to police

The channel said Maphanga and the bodyguard handed themselves over to the police to cooperate with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said that Maphanga and the bodyguard handed themselves over after the warrant of arrest was issued.

“After investigations by the police, the two handed themselves over to the police on 9 April 2024 after a warrant of arrest was issued against them,” Mahanjana said.

*Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

