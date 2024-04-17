Daily news update: Zuma’s face will be on ballot | Margate flood tragedy | 41 children consume rat poison

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the IEC has confirmed former president Jacob Zuma’s face will be on the election ballots, five people die during the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, and 41 children are hospitalised after eating rat poison.

We also look at Moja Love’s presenter and bodyguard being granted bail in their attempted murder case, the luxurious life of King Mswati III of eSwatini, and Melinda Ferguson receiving death threats about her new AKA and Anele book.

News today: 17 April

WATCH: Zuma’s face will appear on the ballot for the MK party – IEC (VIDEO)

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that former president and current ANC member Jacob Zuma will appear on the ballot paper this year for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters at the Alexandra Stadium to address supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on 7 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Zuma has been campaigning for the party for several months, with the ANC set to only start disciplinary processes against him after the elections.

PICS: KZN premier confirms five deaths in Margate flood tragedy

As KwaZulu-Natal residents pick up the pieces following devastation from floods and heavy rains, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has confirmed that five people died in Margate.

Heavy rains left a trail of destruction in Margate and eThekwini on Sunday night, with five people confirmed to have died in the Margate area so far. Picture: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government

Heavy rains left a trail of destruction in Margate and eThekwini on Sunday night, with five people confirmed to have died in the Margate area so far, according to Dube-Ncube.

41 children hospitalised after rat poison consumption

The spike in food poisoning cases in Gauteng, especially involving children, is deeply concerning the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH).

Picture: iStock

This comes after 41 children, between the ages of three and five, were sent to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for medical treatment on Monday for allegedly consuming rat poison and mistaking it for candy.

The luxury life of King Mswati III: eSwatini monarch arrives in SA in ‘flying palace’

The Swaziland People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) said it was shocked that eSwatini’s King Mswati III decided to use a luxury plane to come for a working visit to South Africa.

Swazi King boards a plane before a visit to South Africa Picture: Screengrab from video

According to SPLM president Vusi Shongwe, King Mswati III used what they described as a “palace in the air” to visit his neighbouring country.

Moja Love presenter Xolani Maphanga and ‘Sizok’thola’ bodyguard granted bail

Moja Love‘s Sizok’thola presenter Xolani Maphanga and bodyguard Bongani Mkhabela have been granted bail of R5 000 each.

‘Sizok’thola’ presenter Xolani Maphanga. Picture: X/@sa_crime

The duo, aged 39 and 33, appeared in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing three counts of attempted murder and trespassing, a schedule 5 offence.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’ve been getting death threats’ – Melinda Ferguson on the new AKA and Anele book

Melinda Ferguson, the author of the book When Love Kills – The Tragic Tale of AKA and Anele, has defended herself after receiving criticism from the public and the couple’s families.

Author Melinda Ferguson has confirmed an upcoming book detailing the relationship of AKA and Anele Tembe. Picture: Instagram @akaworldwide

“I don’t think people understand what it is to write a book. It takes a huge amount of effort and time. The amount of insanity in the leak of the cover of When Love Kills took me by surprise.

Is Tumelo Ramaphosa dating ‘Diamonds and Dolls’ star Eva Modika?

Reality TV star Eva Modika, known for her flamboyant lifestyle and glamorous social media presence, is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Tumelo Ramaphosa.

Eva Modika and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son Tumelo reportedly only have eyes for each other. Photos: Instagram/ evamodika and ramaphosatumelo

Throughout the years, the Limpopo-born influencer and DJ has always kept her relationship status hidden on her social media accounts, famously saying that she “doesn’t mix business and pleasure”.

SA Athletics Champs: Five athletes to watch in the battle for titles

World-class sprinters Akani Simbine and Wayde van Niekerk will take their places in the spotlight once again as South Africa’s elite track and field athletes converge on Msunduzi Stadium in Pietermaritzburg this week for the SA Senior Championships.

Marione Fourie in action at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Other athletes, however, will be equally eager to showcase their ability against the nation’s best.

‘Who was Jelly consulting?’ Sundowns’ Mokwena takes aim at referee Chavani

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has questioned the standard of refereeing in South Africa following the 2-2 draw against Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership on Monday.

Referee Jelly Chavani courted controversy by allowing Gabadinho Mhango’s goal to stand in the late stages of Swallows’ draw with Sundowns. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Gabadinho Mhango profited from what looked like an offside position late in the game to earn Swallows a point. The goal was initially flagged for offside but after referee Jelly Chavani consulted with his assistants, he awarded it.

