Daily news update: Zuma’s face will be on ballot | Margate flood tragedy | 41 children consume rat poison
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, the IEC has confirmed former president Jacob Zuma’s face will be on the election ballots, five people die during the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, and 41 children are hospitalised after eating rat poison.
We also look at Moja Love’s presenter and bodyguard being granted bail in their attempted murder case, the luxurious life of King Mswati III of eSwatini, and Melinda Ferguson receiving death threats about her new AKA and Anele book.
News today: 17 April
WATCH: Zuma’s face will appear on the ballot for the MK party – IEC (VIDEO)
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that former president and current ANC member Jacob Zuma will appear on the ballot paper this year for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.
Zuma has been campaigning for the party for several months, with the ANC set to only start disciplinary processes against him after the elections.
PICS: KZN premier confirms five deaths in Margate flood tragedy
As KwaZulu-Natal residents pick up the pieces following devastation from floods and heavy rains, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has confirmed that five people died in Margate.
Heavy rains left a trail of destruction in Margate and eThekwini on Sunday night, with five people confirmed to have died in the Margate area so far, according to Dube-Ncube.
41 children hospitalised after rat poison consumption
The spike in food poisoning cases in Gauteng, especially involving children, is deeply concerning the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH).
This comes after 41 children, between the ages of three and five, were sent to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for medical treatment on Monday for allegedly consuming rat poison and mistaking it for candy.
The luxury life of King Mswati III: eSwatini monarch arrives in SA in ‘flying palace’
The Swaziland People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) said it was shocked that eSwatini’s King Mswati III decided to use a luxury plane to come for a working visit to South Africa.
According to SPLM president Vusi Shongwe, King Mswati III used what they described as a “palace in the air” to visit his neighbouring country.
Moja Love presenter Xolani Maphanga and ‘Sizok’thola’ bodyguard granted bail
Moja Love‘s Sizok’thola presenter Xolani Maphanga and bodyguard Bongani Mkhabela have been granted bail of R5 000 each.
The duo, aged 39 and 33, appeared in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing three counts of attempted murder and trespassing, a schedule 5 offence.
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’ve been getting death threats’ – Melinda Ferguson on the new AKA and Anele book
Melinda Ferguson, the author of the book When Love Kills – The Tragic Tale of AKA and Anele, has defended herself after receiving criticism from the public and the couple’s families.
“I don’t think people understand what it is to write a book. It takes a huge amount of effort and time. The amount of insanity in the leak of the cover of When Love Kills took me by surprise.
Is Tumelo Ramaphosa dating ‘Diamonds and Dolls’ star Eva Modika?
Reality TV star Eva Modika, known for her flamboyant lifestyle and glamorous social media presence, is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Tumelo Ramaphosa.
Throughout the years, the Limpopo-born influencer and DJ has always kept her relationship status hidden on her social media accounts, famously saying that she “doesn’t mix business and pleasure”.
SA Athletics Champs: Five athletes to watch in the battle for titles
World-class sprinters Akani Simbine and Wayde van Niekerk will take their places in the spotlight once again as South Africa’s elite track and field athletes converge on Msunduzi Stadium in Pietermaritzburg this week for the SA Senior Championships.
Other athletes, however, will be equally eager to showcase their ability against the nation’s best.
‘Who was Jelly consulting?’ Sundowns’ Mokwena takes aim at referee Chavani
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has questioned the standard of refereeing in South Africa following the 2-2 draw against Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership on Monday.
Gabadinho Mhango profited from what looked like an offside position late in the game to earn Swallows a point. The goal was initially flagged for offside but after referee Jelly Chavani consulted with his assistants, he awarded it.