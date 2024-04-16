Moja Love presenter Xolani Maphanga and ‘Sizok’thola’ bodyguard granted bail

The matter was postponed to 21 May for further investigations.

Moja Love‘s Sizok’thola presenter Xolani Maphanga and bodyguard Bongani Mkhabela, who is also the director and owner of Tshenolo Private Investigations, have been granted bail of R5 000 each.

The duo, aged 39 and 33, appeared in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing three counts of attempted murder and trespassing, a schedule 5 offence.

It is alleged that the two together with other crew members of the channel, who have not been identified, went to a house in Soshanguve last month looking for drugs.

Incident

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, when they could not find the drug, they allegedly assaulted a woman with a sjambok.

The woman who is a complainant in the matter was also shocked with a taser and her brother was assaulted.

Mahanjana said the woman reported to the matter to the police three days after the incident.

“After investigations by the police, the two handed themselves over to the police on 9 April 2024 after a warrant of arrest was issued against them,” said Mahanjana.

During court proceedings, Maphanga and Mkhabela denied committing the offences and asked to be released on bail.

ALSO READ: ‘That channel is cruel’ − Reactions as Moja Love replaces Xolani Khumalo on return of ‘Sizok’thola’

Bail

While the state did not oppose their release on bail, it did ask the court to impose conditions that the two should not communicate directly or indirectly with the witnesses and should report to their closest police station once a week.

The matter was postponed to 21 May for further investigations.

Moja Love sparked mixed reactions on social media after announcing the return of its drug-busting show, Sizok’thola

The TV show, previously hosted by Xolani Khumalo, is now led by Maphanga, who is known for hosting the channel’s popular show, X-Repo.

NOW READ: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s battle for R10 million goes to court (VIDEO)